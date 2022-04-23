Adieu Kibaki, Kenya’s worst nation builder

As is custom in this part of the world, Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki is being eulogised in profusely superlative terms.

Some have already declared him the country’s best President ever, citing the steady economic growth during his tenure after the near collapses of the Moi era.

Yet Mr Kibaki’s 10-year tenure cannot be fairly judged without referencing his momentous failure in nation building. Two key dates, identical on the calendar but with starkly contrasting events, mark the unravelling of the Kibaki nation-building flop.

First is Monday, December 30, 2002. President-elect Kibaki arrives in a wheel-chair for his inauguration to ecstatic cheers from tens of thousands of Kenyans at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park.

Minutes later, he takes the oath of office in broad daylight as Kenya’s third president in a ceremony witnessed by, among others, some heads of state of other countries and foreign envoys.

Days after the inauguration, Kenyans are still so excited at having finally seen the back of Daniel arap Moi that a Gallup survey released in January 2003 finds they are the most optimistic people in the world.

Fast forward to December 30, 2007 and things couldn’t be more different.

Armed security men

Amid tension in the streets of Nairobi, a lonely President Kibaki takes another oath of office in State House at nightfall in a ceremony witnessed by a handful of political cronies and armed security men.

Moments later, all hell breaks loose. The subsequent bloodletting drives the country to the brink of a civil war – the first since the ‘Shifta’ secessionist conflict of the 1960s. It takes international mediation efforts led by former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan to quell turmoil in a country that once boasted its regional exceptionalism as an island of peace in a sea of turmoil.

How did a man who rode to power on a wave of patriotic fervour manage to polarise the country so much in just five years? Elitist leaders like the London School of Economics-educated Kibaki tend to take the task of nation building in multi-ethnic societies for granted and overlook simmering discontent about inequalities.

They see technocrats put out impressive economic growth numbers and wonder why the poor folks still find something to complain about.

As long as the oligarchs and the one-hit wonders that hogged railway concession contracts in the Kibaki years are happy, the rest of the population should be happy as well. It didn’t help Mr Kibaki’s cause that he was from a generation of leaders who saw politics as a simple game of treachery in which scoring individual points appeared to matter more than anything else and ethnic hegemonies reigned supreme.

His move to trash the MoU agreed with other leaders in the Narc coalition and concentrate power in the hands of the infamous clique christened Mt Kenya Mafia put Kenya on the path of political turmoil.