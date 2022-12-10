Actions that suggest the nourishing of corruption

The rapidity with which cases originally touted as a cracking down on corruption are being thrown out on the request of the Director of Public Prosecutions yet again raises the question on the commitment of President William Ruto’s government to seriously tackle corruption.

It is richly ironic that this apparent capitulation by the DPP is the President’s affirmation of his election pledge to allow the institutions and processes set up to fight corruption to do their job. The early signs are depressing.

The justice system appears all too keen to “support” the government to achieve whatever objectives it desires, even if they be patently outside the law. Lawyers and prosecutors will weave clever arguments about why Minister Aisha Jumwa is suddenly free of murder charges and play up her right to choose to be a state witness against a former co-accused.

That is okay, but the optics are all skewed, this coming soon after another case in which she was accused of illegally diverting some Sh19 million from a constituency fund was dropped.

Embezzlement of public funds

Apart from the cases that have been discontinued, we have people like former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu being appointed a member of a state board in utter contempt of the Constitution. This is a person who was accused of embezzlement of public funds, and was impeached as governor.

How appointing such a person to office chimes with the repeated vow of the President that he will respect that rule of law needs some explaining. Other appointments have raised eyebrows because of the nature of accusations that those appointed face. Notable here is the appointment of Mr Antony Mwaura as the new chairman of the Kenya Revenue Authority and that of Ms Mary Wambui as the chair of the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Rebuttals to criticism following the appointments that these people were merely being harassed by the government of President Uhuru and his then Deputy William Ruto really should be fully argued in court. By acting so whimsically and ignoring an ongoing legal process is to sign on to the same alleged impunity that the other government he was in has been accused of.

Elsewhere, the Parliament that is dominated by the President’s men and women has very quickly revisited the decision by the Supreme Court to delegitimise the Constituency Development Fund and on advice of the Attorney-General has chosen to ignore the ruling and disburse the funds. Apart from the action being disdainful of the Supreme Court ruling, it brings back a playground of brazen corruption.

Disbursement

Although MPs are not supposed to be directly involved in decisions on disbursement of the funds intended to support constituency level projects – especially school construction and bursaries to learners – they however have significant sway over who sits on the committee that decides where the money will be spent.

The latest reports of the Auditor-General disclose losses of billions of shillings spent as bursaries on thousands of “students” whose records do not exist. This is money that has simply found its way into the pockets of MPs and their relatives and friends sitting on the CDF committees.

By reinstating the CDF is such a cavalier fashion, the government has reopened an avenue for corruption.

Sceptics will say that it is better to give this resource purse to our MPs who must have something to dip into or the pressure for them to loot from the parliamentary committees and the people that appear before those committees will be too much. This makes sense only in a situation where corruption has been fully mainstreamed. It would appear that Kenya is firmly in that space now.

And this is the pity. Study after study has confirmed that corruption is the bane of Kenya’s development ambition. It directs resources to completely unproductive enterprises that only feed the appetites and egos of the corrupt agents and their clients.

It distorts the service provision reality, denying those most needy of basic public services their rights. It sucks life out of the economic ecosystem as business is denied the certainty of set processes and gets burdened by the costs of funding corruption.

The new government has now taken shape and it is expected that it will deliver on the many promises made by the President during his campaigns. He was cagey about corruption, an issue that he has been tagged against over a long time and which he has denied any association with. But as President, he surely cannot continue tiptoeing around it much longer when it is sits directly on the path to his fulfilling his promises.