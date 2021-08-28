Act to avert Taliban copycat coups in Horn of Africa

The Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan, following America’s sudden closure of the Bagram Air Force Base in early July 2021, has triggered seismic shifts in the security of the volatile Horn of Africa.

Certainly, the heavy financial and human costs of one of history’s most expensive and futile wars to keep the Taliban Mujahideen at bay since September 11, 2001 are likely to undermine Washington’s policy on counter-terrorism in the Horn and elsewhere. The war claimed more than 173,500 American and Afghan lives and cost America $2.6 trillion (mainly borrowed money) and another half-trillion or so expected to come in.

The impact of the unraveling of the Afghan state, America’s exit and Taliban’s triumph in Kabul on the Horn was a key focus of the International Conference on Africa-Middle East Relations by Horn International Institute for Strategic Studies, on August 25-26, 2021.

Coming on the heel of the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (Isis), Taliban’s return to power is encouraging Islamist militant groups in Africa and around the world to emulate it.

In the Horn, al-Shabaab in Somalia is the equivalent of Taliban in Afghanistan.

Since 2012, when al-Shabaab pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda, the militia has supported the Taliban, whose leader it has hailed as the “Amir al-Mu’minin” (Leader of the Faithful). Ahmed Abdi Godane and other al-Shabaab top leaders received training and fought in Afghanistan. As such, pro-al-Shabaab media outlets celebrated the fall of Afghanistan’s government to the Taliban.

Events in Afghanistan are forcing a rethink of the future of counter-terrorism and the role of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom). If the African forces hand over security to the Somali government, nothing will stop the militia from emulating Taliban’s path to power in Afghanistan.

Power rivalry and proxy wars

The militia is resilient and still has deadly capacity to conduct bombings or hit-and-run attacks on Amisom bases and Somali military targets. It poses the greatest threat to ongoing elections in Somalia, recently threatening to disrupt the polls and warning delegates of Somali clans not to take part in the process.

Al-Shabaab has followed the Taliban script of infiltrating Somalia’s weak government. Since 2014, it has tactically transformed itself into a political force in Villa Somalia. Today, the dividing line between the group’s intelligence wing (Amnyat) and the National Intelligence Security Agency (Nisa) is visibly thin. Al-Shabaab has effectively exploited the clan-based cracks in the Somali security forces, especially over the 2021 elections.

Even before the Taliban takeover, al-Shabaab was already expanding its sway in Hirshabelle and Galmadug regions.

However, al-Shabaab lacks the military power of the Taliban. Pundits refute the comparison of the security situations in Somalia and Afghanistan. Al-Shabaab and the Taliban share beliefs, but they do not wield similar influence in their respective countries. Somali forces have a firm control over security in most parts of the country with support from Amisom peacekeepers. They have also made significant battlefield gains in their own independent operations against the militia.

Moreover, the wind of regional geopolitics in the Horn, which played a significant role in the Taliban takeover in Kabul, is not in favour of al-Shabaab. The Horn has no equivalent of Pakistan – and its power rivalry and proxy wars with India – which aided Taliban’s takeover.

Eritrea, which was previously accused of backing the group as part of its proxy wars with Ethiopia, is now at peace with Addis Ababa. Since 2019, Asmara has been training Somali government troops, who are likely to be used to bring al-Shabaab to heel.

Following the Qatar-brokered America-Taliban talks that enabled Washington to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, wonks have pushed for similar dialogue to end the problem of jihadism in Somalia. Al-Shabaab has not followed Taliban’s path to a negotiated solution to Somalia’s conflict.

Officially, al-Shabaab is opposed to dialogue. In January 2018, its spokesman Ali Mohamud Dhere lampooned dialogue as “more dangerous than the weapons of mass destruction”.

Sustainable path to peace

A 2009 initiative by independent scholars to mediate talks between al-Shabaab and the Somali government failed to gain traction. Taliban’s storming of Kabul and forcing the government out has eroded faith in negotiated solutions to jihadism.

Worse still, there are no scenarios to force al-Shabaab to sustainably negotiate with Villa Somalia. The militia has not suffered a significant reduction of its resources, including financial flows from taxing businesses, humanitarian organisations and even government.

A more sustainable path to peace are targeted talks with moderate al-Shabaab radicals, leading to defections. Many al-Shabaab defectors have moved into politics or joined government.

In August 2017, Mukhtar Robow, a former deputy leader and spokesman of al-Shabaab, defected to the government. But Ethiopia’s Amisom forces arrested and stopped him from competing for the presidency of the South West region in December 2018.

Laudably, the African Union has moved to ensure Somalia is not the next Afghanistan. According to the Somalia Transition Plan, which was approved by the government and Amisom, African peacekeepers are expected to withdraw after January 2022, leaving Somali forces to play a leading role in their operations.

On August 19, 2021, the African Union signed a deal with the Government of Somalia to extend the mandate of Amisom.

It would be tragic for Amisom to pull out of Somalia without clear policies to deal with conflict after its exit. Africa must boost existing regional mechanism of collective security to defeat Islamic insurgents before they take over.

Professor Peter Kagwanja is Former Government Adviser and Chief Executive of Africa Policy Institute.