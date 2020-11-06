A small bug felled giant Trump

The world expected America to speak with a thunderous roar but all they really heard was a whimper. The world expected an overwhelming repudiation of the failed policies of the past four years championed by a clueless would-be statesman known as Donald Trump but the message turned out to be too muted, and now there is a real danger of the Judiciary stepping in to decide the next US President.

To their credit, in the end, they did the right thing and the world heaved a mighty sigh of relief.

It is not easy to understand how almost half the American voting public wanted to give Mr Trump another four years in office. His appeal among a huge swathe of voters is quite befuddling, but not so Mr Trump’s immediate reaction.

As expected, he declared victory, denounced the election in the states he lost a fraud, and rushed to the Supreme Court hoping to drag this matter out and save face. But legal experts say all this won’t matter; Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president and, hopefully, restore the country’s glory.

There is no doubt Mr Trump was mainly felled by a formidable foe – Covid-19. His other glaring failures in leadership pale in comparison to the ravages wrought by the microscopic bug, and the fact that he completely failed to fight it. As a result, the US today leads the world in the number of infections and deaths from the pandemic.

The statistics are quite shocking. It is, for instance, being reported that 86,000 Americans are infected every day, with a record more than 800 daily deaths. Altogether, more than nine million Americans have been infected since the pandemic broke out.

Campaign rallies

But such tragic figures do not seem to have fazed Mr Trump or his fanatical followers who thronged his campaign rallies without protection. At first, the man was in complete denial, saying the pandemic was no worse than the common flu, and insisting that it will go away.

It didn’t. Then he started prescribing improbable cures against all the rules of common sense, while at the same time demonising science at large. Indeed, up to the end of the campaign, he was still talking about “rounding the corner” and accusing doctors of inflating the numbers so they could earn more money. And all this while, his eyes were firmly fixed on re-election.

Now the virus seems to have taken a terrible revenge on the man by denying him another chance to cause more harm. This, of course, means that President Biden will have his hands full fighting the scourge with a dwindled majority in Congress and a Senate that still has a Republican majority and may thwart his plans.

Also, it is not clear what the Orange Man, who won’t concede defeat without a fight, might do in the next two months, considering that after January, his behaviour while in office will come under considerable scrutiny.

I have a sneaking admiration for Donald Trump. As a tweeter, he has no equal. Once upon a time I used to wake up to his tweets. That is when I learnt who Pocahontas was and visualised Elizabeth Warren wearing war-paint and Amerindian garb strutting on the political stage. I also learnt that Bernie Sanders was a dyed-in-the-wool Red intent on turning the USA into a Commie nation.

As for Joe Biden, he does look sort of sleepy while addressing the nation, so Trump was not too far wrong. Unless he wins his cases trying to halt vote-counting, Mr Trump will become a one-term president like Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford.

Shambolic foreign policy

That prospect fills him with trepidation, for he always believed that destiny has much higher plan for him. Luckily, he won’t have any say on who becomes the next American president, which is a good thing. At least many European and Asian leaders would think so. The man’s shambolic foreign policy and inexplicable bromance with Russia’s President Vladmir Putin made many feel uneasy.

The other thing that could have sunk Mr Trump was race relations: He exhibited all the traits of White supremacy and his reaction to the cold-blooded street execution of an innocent black man, George Floyd, by racist police was priceless.

Following the videotaped murder, race riots rocked many cities in the country, but he ended up blaming the victims who have borne the brunt of racism for centuries on end. As a leader, Mr Trump was an abject failure; as a rabble-rouser, he was second to none.

It is strange that a man with so many skeletons was elected in the first place, and it is even stranger that he enjoys such a devoted following. Mr Trump will always remain a mystery, but his surprising ascendancy signifies a side of the American psyche that is less than appealing—that of ingrained white supremacy sentiments.

His precipitous fall signifies another side; that Americans are capable of redeeming themselves through wiser choices at the ballot, which is more than can be said of a lot of s***hole countries.

