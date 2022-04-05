A primer for governors and MCAs

There is a persistent misunderstanding regarding the role and ways in which county leadership—governors, legislative assemblies and technical staff—could promote growth and sustainable development.

The ‘economics’ aspect of governance is less appreciated, even at the national level, and is partly the reason for the spectacular failure of African governments to transform the continent despite its immeasurable wealth.

I seek to explain ways in which county governments could use devolved resources and leverage their policymaking responsibilities to achieve desired outcomes, which often include attracting investments, creating opportunities and jobs, achieving high economic growth and bolstering livelihoods.

Governors and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) will find this information useful in deciding and designing transformative public policy and programmes with the potential of making the greatest impact possible, including fostering county competitiveness.

Progressive regimes

From the outset, progressive regimes seek to accomplish at least three objectives. First, they strive to achieve high and sustained economic growth, approximated by year-on-year increase in total output.

Secondly, this output expansion is to be accompanied by productivity growth or more efficient use of resources, which is underpinned by improvements in processes and systems of production. Governments do this by embracing innovation and technology, tackling production bottlenecks and barriers, reforming the public sector and creating an environment where a competitive private sector thrives.

Lastly, they must continually consolidate, guard and preserve their financial and economic gains by paying attention to measures such as trade balance and public debt. These three objectives and their elements are relevant to and should inform the work and priorities of county governments.

Economic growth discussions must begin with an assessment of the county’s current and future production possibilities. Counties are unique and each has a potential comparative advantage when it comes to the production and provision of some goods or services; there are products that a county could produce at a lower cost than the rest. It’s this competitive edge or the core strength that must be leveraged to augment production with a view to satisfying the local market and exporting.

Efficient use of resources

Defined as the ratio between output and input volumes, productivity is a measure of how efficiently factors of production, such as land, capital and labour are used. This aspect determines total output as well as the level of competitiveness. Against this backdrop, counties should not only be concerned with total output but also the efficient use of their resources.

Besides, labour productivity, or growth in output per hour of labour, can be achieved through improvements in the quality of workers, increases in the level of physical capital and technological progress. It’s this foundational understanding that should inform county priorities and actions.

The impact of the billions that have been devolved to the counties is eroded when portions of these resources are funnelled back to Nairobi through different mechanisms. Regional cities such as Kisumu, Nakuru and Mombasa have become particularly adept at siphoning resources from nearby counties. These cities are developing with funds from, and at the expense of, nearby counties. There is a need for strategies that will ensure devolved funds are spent and retained in local economies.

Employment opportunities must be made available to residents with an added enticement for them to invest their income in projects and activities that bolster the county’s output and productivity. Elected leaders must resist the temptation to hold retreats and workshops outside the county or making foreign benchmarking trips that offer little demonstrable value. This constitutes a net loss of county wealth.

Equity Bank

Additionally, counties should seek ways for ‘outside’ investors, such as telcos and financial institutions, to reinvest in the local economies what they have siphoned. For instance, Safaricom and Equity Bank should reinvest part of their profit in the communities where they have a presence.

There is a mistaken perception that infrastructure projects constitute “development”. Bus parks and market structures are important but they may not necessarily align with the three objectives discussed above. On the contrary, they could lead to capital flight, especially when they are debt-financed and are implemented by foreign companies.

County leadership must prioritise building capacities and institutions, closing gaps and striving to spend resources locally for the benefit of their populations.