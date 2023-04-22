A noisy, new nastiness targets United Kingdom’s tragic victims

Most knowledgeable foreigners would probably concur that British people are an undemonstrative lot, unlike, say, the French or Italians, or even Americans, who are not slow to let you know their opinions.

It seems strange then that a noisy nastiness has emerged recently on the UK national scene.

In football, there is a shouty trend known as “tragedy chanting”, when taunts are directed by fans at an opposing club that has suffered some sort of tragic event.

The most recent example was when Chelsea fans sang what was described as “hateful chants” against Liverpool. Their words referred to the deaths of 79 Liverpool fans in an overcrowding disaster at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, back in April 1989.

Vile chants

This season has seen a rise in tragic chanting at other grounds and the Liverpool club said in a statement, “We know the impact these vile chants have on those who continue to suffer from football tragedies. For their sake, this has to stop.”

Another area of crowd misbehaviour has been in theatreland, where audience disruption has caused violence and led to shows being closed.

Nobody expects ticket-buyers to remain demurely silent if they do not like a show or to stay tight-lipped if they enjoy one. However, there have been incidents recently well out of line with normal theatre conduct.

Police were called to the Palace Theatre in Manchester and forcibly removed two spectators who refused to stop singing a song from the show. In Scotland, a sold-out performance of the musical Jersey Boys had to be stopped at the Edinburgh Playhouse after fighting broke out in the audience.

Even the staid and elegant Royal Opera House issued a lifetime ban on someone who heckled a child performer.

Theatre owners do not have to look too far to discover what’s behind the bad behaviour.

The number of empty glasses left behind now that most theatres allow drinking in the auditorium might give them a clue.

In addition to the public anger, it is impossible to ignore the way hatred is expressed daily, and mostly anonymously, in the silent, written electronic sphere.

Practitioners of hate crime, cyberbullying, cyberstalking, call it what you will target social media users for many reasons, usually to do with a person’s race, religion, disability or sexual orientation.

Many of the insults that drive the receivers to self-harm, even suicide, are too vile to quote here, but they raise serious questions about the moral composition, even the state of mind, of these modern poison pen writers.

Statistics on the extent of this practice are difficult to secure, but we know that it involves children as well as adults.

Is it too much to hope that internet companies will finally crack down on the offenders?

* * *

With less than a month to go before the coronation of King Charles, London is sprucing itself up for the big event.

Workers are everywhere, repaving streets, building viewing stands and power-washing statues.

Westminster Abbey will close soon to make its own preparations to host 2,000 people for the service on Saturday, May 6, when Charles will become the 40th monarch to be crowned in the Abbey since 1066.

The coronation will see the largest military operation in 70 years, with more than 6,000 personnel taking part, including military contingents from the countries of the Commonwealth.

Sailors, soldiers and aviators will escort Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in their horse-drawn state coach on the 1.3-mile journey from Buckingham Palace, down the Mall to the abbey near Parliament.

Later in the day, more than 670 aircraft from the Army, Navy and RAF, including the Red Arrows display team, will take part in a six-minute fly-past over central London.

Admiral Sir Rony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said the contribution of the military “symbolises unyielding service to king and country”.

A question that has intrigued royal watchers was settled when King Charles’s younger son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex, announced that he would attend the coronation, though without his American wife, Meghan, and their two children.

This will be the prince’s first contact with the royal family since the publication of his memoir, Spare, which exposed rifts and ill-feeling between the Sussexes and senior royals.

* * *

Julius Caesar walks into a bar and says, “I’ll have a Martinus.”

The bartender looks puzzled. “Don’t you mean a Martini?” he asks.

Caesar: “If I wanted a double I’d have ordered one.”

* * *

Why was the Latin professor sick? He was explaining what “ad nauseam” meant for the 100th time.

* * *

What is the difference between a cat and a comma? One has claws at the end of the paws. The other has a pause at the end of a clause.

* * *