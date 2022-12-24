A Merry Christmas for some but anger and pain for others

I have been writing this column for God knows how many years, but this is the first time I can remember being published on Christmas Day.

So let me right away say Merry Christmas to you who buy newspapers on this big holiday, and best wishes to everybody else.

For those of a certain age, holidays become valued less for their excitement than for their normality, that is, being much the same as last year, and hopefully the year before that.

Thus I expect to have Christmas dinner as a guest of my brother, Joe, and his wife, Marilyn, having been chauffeured to their house by their son, Andrew. I imagine that the menu will be traditional turkey and all the trimmings, with necessary alternatives for picky eaters (see below).

Paper hats will be worn, Christmas crackers pulled and bubbly drinks consumed. Perhaps involving a church visit at some point, plus invariably many hours of TV watching, this is the sort of day which will be replicated widely across the UK.

But make no mistake, this is no ordinary Christmas.

Industrial action in unprecedented proportions has been taking place in the run-up to Christmas. Those striking or planning to strike include nurses, ambulance drivers, paramedics, junior doctors, train drivers, postmen, immigration officials, airport baggage handlers, teachers and firefighters.

At a time of soaring prices, with inflation at 11 per cent, what the unions all want for their members is higher pay.

The average rise being accepted in the private sector is some six or seven per cent. For public workers, however, the government is offering only two to four per cent.

The standoff, according to many commentators, has led Britain to the verge of a national breakdown.

Economic hardship

The nurses are asking for a 19 per cent pay increase and the government says it will not even open negotiations because it already accepted the recommendation of an independent review.

It argues that it needs to balance the nation’s books at a time of economic hardship, partly caused by the expense of the Covid pandemic, and must avoid an inflationary wages/prices spiral.

That nurses should go on strike for the first time in their history has highlighted the desperation felt within the National Health Service as a whole, lacking staff and increasing the burden on those who remain.

The formula is that nurses will provide “life-preserving” and some urgent care only. Routine care will rarely be on offer.

The BBC quoted a recently qualified nurse in Cardiff as saying the situation was affecting her mental health. Workers at a Nottingham health centre said the situation was “critical” and patients were waiting 30-40 hours for a bed.

If the pre-Christmas strikes do not achieve their objective, the nurses have vowed to resume strike action during January.

* * *

Whatever are its other demands, the Christmas season requires a delicacy of approach when it comes to other people – should we buy them a gift and if so, what? Exactly how old are their children? Did we send them a Christmas card? Will there be any teetotallers or vegetarians among our dinner guests?

I seem to recall our long-ago Christmas dinners had alternative course choices, especially when it came to the desserts. The “official” offering was Christmas cake, a vast, dark fruit loaf made of dried fruits, nuts and spices, which always seemed to be given out in huge slabs.

I am reminded of a situation years later, during December 1963 in Nairobi. In the spirit of Uhuru, Nation Newspapers had laid on a celebration meal for poor children.

One scene sticks in my mind: Confronted with a hunk of the dreaded fruit loaf, a little girl looked long and hard at it, then nimbly began picking out the currants and raisins one by one, murmuring “dudus,” as she did so.

In my era, the kids had an alternative dessert, a delicious trifle made of sponge cake, fruit and custard. Guess which one we picked!

It seems the dreaded fruitcake is still threatening the season of goodwill, with a list circulating online of what to do with those monstrous slices. Suggestions include: Use them to balance that wobbly kitchen table; construct speed bumps out of them to deter local joyriders; send them to Ukraine to bomb enemy forces.

* * *

Feeling benign at Christmas, a judge asked the accused why he had been brought to court. “For doing my Christmas shopping too early,” the prisoner said. “But that’s not a crime,” said the judge. “Well,” said the man in the dock, “it was before the store actually opened.”

In Santa’s grotto, Father Christmas took the little girl a on his knee and asked the usual question, “What would you like for Christmas?” She looked at him in astonishment and demanded, “Didn’t you get my email.”