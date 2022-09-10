A look at laws on accession to office by head of states, government

Kenya is currently at the tail-end of a transition in the office of the Head of State. A new president is due to assume office next week.

This week saw a double change in the Government of the United Kingdom. In the first case, Liz Truss assumed office as Prime Minister on the same day that her predecessor Boris Johnson resigned.

The transition occurred rather smoothly when Johnson went to Scotland to deliver his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

Subsequent to the queen’s acceptance of the resignation, Liz Truss as the new leader of the Conservative party went in to see the Queen who then asked her to form a government.

Thus, a transition in the office of the Head of Government in the United Kingdom took effect within hours.

Fate would bring another change in the Head of State office in the UK when Queen Elizabeth herself passed on just a few days after granting Liz Truss permission to form a government.

In this case, because of the constitutional monarchy, the transition was immediate and her son Prince Charles ascended the throne and office as Head of State and King.

Another smooth and automatic transition, it could be said. These two transitions are all part of the constitutional law and state practice of the United Kingdom on how the offices of the Head of Government and Head of State change hands.

In most countries, the issue of how these offices are transferred is a serious constitutional question.

These can be in the form of unwritten constitutional practice and would be the case in Britain or in some cases by a written constitution and in some cases supplemented by statutes.

US process

In the United States, the process by which a president takes office is of constitutional prescription but the constitution simply states that the President shall take office and assume the responsibilities of that office at noon on January 20 the year after an election.

Prior to that, the President is required to take an oath of office whose words are clearly spelt out in the constitution.

The constitution does not specify where and who is to administer the oath to the incoming president.

However, by tradition, the oath is normally administered by the Chief Justice except for those rare instances where the vacancy is filled other than by election owing to either the demise or resignation of the sitting president.

There is no constitutional prescription for the ceremony either.

But since 1901 there has been a joint congressional Committee on Inauguration ceremonies which organises the ceremony for the swearing-in of the president after the election.

The venue has emerged by practice to be at the State Capitol in Washington DC.

In India, on the other hand, there is no specific indication as to the date and time because of the Westminster design of government where the Head of State (President) and the Head of Government (Prime Minister) are different offices occupied by different persons.

In India, the President appoints and swears in the Prime Minister as the leader of the party or coalition of parties with the majority of members in the lower house of the Indian Parliament known as the Lok Sabha.

The law does not appear to have a specific date and time for the oath to be administered other than the fact that the oath is administered to the premier by the President.

Thus, for example, the current Prime Minister of India was sworn into office for his first term in 2014 after 6 pm.

An hour some may find rather late for such a function. The President’s official residence is by practice, the venue at which the Prime Minister goes to take the oath of office.

South Africa like India does not seem to also have a specific law on the venue where the president gets to take the oath of his office.

In South Africa, the president is elected by parliament from among its members in an election supervised by the Chief Justice.

Thereafter, the person elected president resigns and must then take the oath of office of president within five days of the election.

There is no strict rule as to where the oath must be taken. In 2004, President Mbeki took the oath of office for the second time on the steps of the Union Buildings in Pretoria while president Cyril Ramaphosa had his oath of office administered by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the presidential guest house, Tuynhuys, in February 2018.

Specific laws

By comparison with other countries, Kenya appears to have more specific laws on how a presidential transition ceremony should take place.

It has a law known as the Assumption of Office of the President Act of 2012. This law would appear to emulate the United States Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugurations by establishing an Assumption of office of the President Committee whose role is to coordinate and drive the ceremony for the assumption of office by a new president upon his or her election. But it goes further.

It might look like overkill but draws lessons from the imbroglio of 2007 when there was a protest that a president had been sworn in at rather later hours in the evening.

To address this, it states that the ceremony of the swearing-in of a president shall be conducted in public and in the capital, that is Nairobi and at a venue and on a date which shall be published by an advance notice in the Kenya Gazette.

The law continues to state that the oath of office of the president and his deputy are to be taken not earlier than 10 am and not later than 2 pm on the date and at the venue stated in the gazette notice.

It is specific on the persons to administer the oath to the incoming Head of State. It states that this oath-taking must be administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and in the presence of either the Chief Justice or the Deputy Chief Justice.

A Certificate of Inauguration is to be signed by the President after taking this oath.

Following this, the law further prescribes rather intriguingly that the new President must then be presented with what are supposedly the instruments of power and authority in the form of a sword and a copy of the constitution.

Though the delivery of a speech by Heads of State upon taking office is common, it is in most countries a matter of practice rather than a legal requirement.

Presidents of the United States have traditionally delivered the inaugural addresses since the first president, George Washington made a speech upon taking office in April 1789.

British prime ministers traditionally give a speech after receipt of permission to form a government from the monarch.

But Kenya is probably the only country with a law that goes as far as to provide that upon taking the oath and obtaining the said instruments, the president must deliver an inaugural speech to the nation.

It has been mentioned above that this law in Kenya was borne out of our history in 2007.

But students of comparative constitutional law and practice who read Kenya’s legislation on the presidential transition are wont to wonder what Kenyans would think of the manner and time in which Calvin Coolidge was sworn as the 30th president of the USA.

Upon the death of president Warren Harding, vice-president Calvin Coolidge took the oath of office of president administered by his father who was a justice of the peace and notary public.

The time and venue of such swearing-in was the sitting room of his father’s house at 2:47 am. President Coolidge had no one to give an inaugural address to. He went back to bed after taking the oath.