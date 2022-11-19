A good leader need not be charming

For one to be a successful political leader, he or she must be articulate. They must possess the gift of the gab and need to be courageous, outgoing and charming. True? This is false and erroneous.

There are many instances where shy, meek, humble and inarticulate people who avoid media have succeeded in politics.

When I joined Parliament in 2013 as Kiharu MP, like every other newly elected leader, I always sought to catch the Speaker’s eye and get a chance to speak on the floor of the House.

Our view of a good politician as new MPs was that of a talkative and articulate legislator who shines on national television.

Which other platform could we shine on except on the floor of the House, where KBC beams parliamentary proceedings live?

How else could our constituents see we were working?

We, therefore, got angry when then-Speaker Justin Muturi gave preference to “old timers”.

Back benches

But as we sat in the back benches watching the proceedings and castigating the Speaker for not recognising us, I got curious. There was a set of legislators who had served more than three terms. They seemed disinterested in speaking on the floor of the House.

They often came into the House quietly.

They would sit and leave the chamber without any melodrama. I decided to do a tally.

By sheer coincidence or some happenstance, among MPs that had served longest, these “quieters” were more than the robust.

They included Mr Yusuf Chanzu, Mr Alfred Sambu, Mr Gonzi Rai and Mr George Khaniri in the Senate.

Whereas some long-term MPs like Mr Katoo ole Metito and Ms Naomi Shaban were in leadership and got good parliamentary airtime, their mild demeanour and general disdain for the media made them fall into the category of quieters.

Of course, robust debators like Mr Jakoyo Midiwo had done a good job for themselves by getting re-elected several times. But a clear analysis of the rate of re-election showed mild-mannered MPs were disproportionately represented among the cohort of legislators that had served the longest.

Maybe contrary to general perception, most MPs are generally shy and hence theirs was a mere representation of the general population. I did not go into specific details and analysis. But it was clear to me shy MPs did a good job, if likelihood of re-election is a good measure.

Indeed, one of my personal friends, who is also quite shy, Roysambu MP Waihenya Ndirangu, proved my observation correct. We had been elected together in 2013. He rarely contributed in the plenary. Neither did he conduct fundraisers or attend burials or weddings in his constituency – key measures of a working legislator.

He never used to attend vernacular media debates to boost his ratings.

Whenever I found myself in Parliament on a Sunday, I would find him seated alone in the lounge. Many had written him off in 2017 to the extent that his seat attracted the largest number of aspirants in Nairobi.

Come nominations, Waihenya defeated his rivals hands down. Not once, but three times, with two nominations contests. And he never used to campaign. He would send a vehicle in his absence round the constituency and get all the votes.

This phenomenon of shy legislators doing well in politics is not unique to Kenya. In UK politics, former Prime Minister Clement Atlee ( 1945-51) was a shy and inarticulate leader.

Winston Churchill once described him as a modest man with a great deal to be modest about.

Atlee had become the leader of the Labour Party in 1935 by sheer luck after “more robust and capable” competitors dropped off from leadership contests.

He got the position merely as a caretaker and on transitory basis .

When World War II broke out in 1939, the articulate Churchill of the Conservative party formed a coalition government for his war efforts with Clement.

Between 1939 and 1945, Churchill rallied the UK against Adolf Hitler’s Germany through world-class rhetoric. When the UK defeated Hitler, Churchill’s popularity skyrocketed.

He called for elections in 1945 and everyone thought he would win overwhelmingly.

Shy and meek Atlee

He suffered electoral loss to the shy and meek Atlee, who, in spite of his modest demeanour, went on to institute great societal reforms that remain to date. They include establishing the National Health Service, welfare state and nuclear bomb. That is perhaps why many political scientists rank him the best post-war British prime minister.

In Kenya, Mwai Kibaki, not known as the most eloquent politician, remains the most successful President Kenya has ever had.

What makes shy and humble political leaders better? Maybe they are more introspective. They calculate their moves better. They also consult and listen more.

Whatever the reason , these shy leaders give hope to those that are humble. Leadership has space for everyone including those that are shy, like Clement Atlee who became such a great leader in the UK.