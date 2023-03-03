A cabbie’s view of city business environment

On this ride, the conversation veers to the taxi business. GNG has been a cabbie since 2012. He started out with Yellow Cab, saved and bought his own Toyota Belta. He has just replaced the engine, he explains, leaving him drained financially. This is my third ride with him, and he gives me a lesson on the economics of the taxi business.

In 2012, the fare was Sh104 per kilometre, working out to Sh3,500 from Jomo Kenyatta airport to Karen, which was a regular route for him. On average, he would get three trips per day. Since the arrival of taxi hailing services, the fare has dropped to Sh27 per kilometre, while the cost of a litre of petrol has gone up from Sh80 to Sh177.

The reduction in fare has more than tripled the number of customers, who now include those from poorer neighbourhoods.

Vehicles have also changed. Previously, you could not find a taxi with an engine capacity below 1500cc at the airport. Now many are 600cc.

But engines are generally getting smaller and stronger, I chime in.

No, it has to do with affordability of the cars, he explains.

faresThe online hailing services have increased jobs, he tells me. And they are many (NTSA reports five licensed, while recent media reports show a new entrant). Some are advantageous to the driver and the owner, GNG informs me. Most charge 20-25 per cent commission on the fare. The new entrant is proposing a flat Sh200 per day.

Too much competition

There is simply too much competition, he explains. He used to have corporate clients, who took into account the distance to pick-up. With online, when clients cancel a trip, the cost is on the driver. Most of the corporate accounts have since dried up, and operators who focused on this segment have closed shop, GNG explains.

The rock-bottom pricing has serious unintended consequences, he emphasizes. Drivers are having to work longer hours than is healthy. They end up at Kenyatta National Hospital with back problems, because some are driving 24 hours non-stop.

In many countries, there are restrictions as to the number of hours a truck driver can be on the road continuously. Same in the airline business. With good reason. Fatigue can cause accidents, and negatively affect the drivers’ health. How many hours do you recommend, I ask. Nine to 10 per day, he replies.

I ask him how the numbers stack up. Drivers need 18 or more trips to stay afloat, he explains. So, if the driver is to give Sh1,500 to the car owner, take Sh2,000 for himself, Sh2,000 for fuel and 25 per cent to the hailing services, how many trips does it work out to, he asks, laughing. Well, at an average fare of 400, 17.18 trips, I reply.

This car, he continues, has a PSV licence and comprehensive insurance. Some drivers “cheat” by using private cars that don’t incur these costs. And not all the hailing services control this.

He tells me the matter of taxi business has gone to Parliament several times with no resolution. He wants the fare fixed at, say, Sh70 per kilometre.