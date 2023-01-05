A bird’s eye view of the Mountain

I have been gleefully following the broader Mt Kenya politics from deep cover (where I’m taking refuge from Kenya Kwanza, a hot-mouthed rumour monger has been spreading poison) and while I’d vowed to take a permanent sabbatical from such matters, how can I? Who can?

Two people are now household names in the region—Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza. Politically, the DP is an ugly moth that has metamorphosed into a beautiful butterfly.

Beneath the rough village exterior lies a politician we can no longer dismiss: A relentless, hardworking, never-say-die grassroots operator who, in five years, will be a very significant factor in politics.

Mr Gachagua, like all deputy presidents, is, of course, going to have a difficult political life. His interaction with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is merely a tendril of a developing dynamic, one that will set Mt Kenya in competition with Western in 2027 and after, I think.

Or maybe I’m misreading the bellicose noises coming from the Mountain and Western, the latest being the threat to bring an impeachment motion against Mr Gachagua by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka. Western has moved, almost to a man, closer to the warm hearth of power. Even those who were hoarsely screaming how William Ruto will never rule Kenya are strumming gently and with fluid sycophancy a different tune.

Dethroning Uhuru

I doubt that Mr Gachagua would be an easy politician to impeach; but then, I’m new to these folks. He is what in the village we would describe as “one who expands”, a person who fills spaces and displaces heavier slower folk. I do not doubt, at all, the seriousness of his attempt at dethroning retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as the chieftain of that region.

This brings me somewhat neatly to the more delicate matter of Governor Mwangaza. I have three governors: Mwangaza, Sakaja and Gideon Mathai Mung’aro, of Kilifi. Of the three, the one I pray for and would volunteer to work for is Mr Mung’aro. Why? Because the people are so deeply disadvantaged, especially the children. A lot of investment in schools, bursaries and school feeding is necessary.

As for Nairobi, let me just note that somebody dumped the body of a young man outside the gate of our estate a few days ago, right by the path on which our children walk the dogs, where mothers take out the prams for air, where we jog. Right there. That is our home city.

I ordinarily stay a mile away from Meru politics. It is depressingly lacking in strategic depth—if you know what I mean. One is always tucked into these neat, monochromatic stereotypes. You are either a Kiraitu man, or a Munya man or a Mwangaza man; there is a lot of detail and complexity that is lost in these offhand political judgements. In short, Ms Mwangaza has survived an attempt by the entire present and voting County Assembly of Meru to fire her and the MCAs now say the people should address the governor, not them, on their problems.

Speaking in general terms, a spouse, be it a first lady, a first gentleman, a queen consort or a prince consort, is not a co-sovereign. They do not share power with the sovereign; they are subjects who are also spouses of the sovereign. They might be influential because of their proximity to the ruler but, officially, they are neither here nor there.

The fact that the spouse walks one step behind the ruler is very significant. Spouses are political props, albeit influential ones. When they become the centre of attention, they distract from the more important business, which revolves around the one with the power.

People do not go to the polling station to elect a leader so that they can listen to endless odes to the beauty of her husband’s beard. The office is unique; spouses are 10 a dime. There is only one office of the Governor of Nairobi, for instance, and a million possible wives or husbands for the occupant. Spouses are precious, but they are really not the point of power and politics.

Responsibility and duty

Secondly, the emotions, feelings, rights and privileges of a leader are of secondary importance. Of primary importance are responsibility and duty. You are not elected into office to publicly nurse your feelings, even when they are such elevated feelings as love, or pursue your privileges and rights, sacred as they are. You are elected to discharge certain duties.

Lastly, one is not elected to fight ’em, though one might judge them to be stupid, arrogant, unreasonable and corrupt. One is elected to lead ’em. Which means pacify, guide, support, correct and control. Leadership is a bugger. It requires that you put happiness, well-being, career and fortune on the line for the sake of those who are fighting tooth and nail to slip hemp into your tea.

Those that you lead are not loyal and respectful, most times they will be sticking knife after knife in your back. It is bad form to notice the knives, you focus on the job at hand. When the job is done and attention diverted, the ability to smoothly and unobtrusively stick one of those knives just below the last left rib and ram it upwards is, politically speaking, a gift.