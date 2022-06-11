2022 elections reflect growing democracy

Kenya’s 2022 Madaraka Day confirmed the news that 46 candidates had been cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties to run for president in the upcoming August 9 polls, pending further clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This is one of the highest numbers seen in Kenya’s polls and is also high continentally. In Benin in 2021, for example, 20 people ran for the presidency, down from 32 in 2016, while in the Central African Republic, 17 candidates ran in 2021, down from 30 in the 2016 polls.

This diverse buffet of options for Kenyans speaks to the evolution and extension of our current understanding of democracy.

When we think about the number of presidential candidates themselves, more individuals are stepping forward to present a vision for the country, whether they are seasoned politicians with decades of experience in high office or incoming hopefuls who want to do things differently.

There was a time when Kenya was a one-party state, or when the presidency was only for certain kinds of people or public servants, but this is being debunked with each electoral cycle as more Kenyans take up this challenge.

Secondly, candidate support systems are consisting of larger numbers of people from diverse communities who are more politically engaged beyond spectatorship.

Many Kenyans who previously viewed themselves as just ordinary voters are now involved in collection of nomination signatures, doing door-to-door campaigns or hosting public meetings at social halls, marketplaces, or even gatherings in their homes.

Kenyans are rallying by contributing technical knowledge to manifestos, arranging and facilitating media appearances, aiding candidates in debate preparations, and attending meetings as enthused supporters.

Citizen participation

These teams of people believe in possibilities for victory, and contribute money, time and other resources in kind to support these dreams.

This shows increased citizen agency and participation at many levels beyond the individual, whether through political party mechanisms or independently, and therefore speaks to rising hope for political reforms among the public.

A final consideration is the expanding role of the voter in engaging with more information from their candidate than has been previously available.

Kenyans are taking on a large number of options as their duty to internalise and analyse, engaging candidates directly on social media, hosting discussions virtually and offline and holding candidates to account.

It’s no longer just about wearing a tee-shirt, a reflector jacket or a khanga with a chosen candidate’s name, photo or slogan; the voters are proactively engaging daily, which is a significant sign.

More Kenyans are showing active citizenship in these ways, long before the polls. These few yet huge indicators show that for Kenyans, each passing electoral term is bringing increased capacity to do the work of democracy.



