16 Days of Activism: Let’s address violence against elderly women

Last month’s ghastly murder of four older women in broad daylight by bloodthirsty, savage, ferocious and cruel individuals in a village at Marani Ward of Kisii County should prick our collective moral conscience. It should also serve as a call to the urgent need to address the state of the older people in the country — in particular, women, most of whom live in rural areas.

The fatal physical attacks against the four mothers and grandmothers by the greedy gang of mostly young men was clearly motivated by, as it always is, a plot to steal the property of the elderly and vulnerable widows in the guise of fighting “witchcraft”. Such incidents cry out for tougher, more focused and structured action to put to an end the horrid violence and abuse of older women.

Indications are that the killings have almost become business as usual. A casual visit to search engines and media reports will confirm this assertion. It is time to nip in the bud this dreadful and unacceptable criminal behaviour before this form of violence takes root in the society. Government agencies must step up their act and take preventive measures to curtail it.

Sadly, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including physical and emotional abuse of older women, is rampant, especially in rural areas. The abuse against mothers and grandmothers, often perpetrated in the family set-up, usually goes unreported until it either becomes fatal or gets tragic and dramatic, spilling over into the public domain.

Sickly older people

In a span of just seven weeks, for instance, the media has reported at least five cases of elderly mothers killed by their sons in different parts of the country, for ‘reasons’ ranging from demands for land and money to other properties from the weak sickly older people.

In most of these saddening occurrences, the murderers and abusers are grown men who have tortured their mothers and grandmothers for a long time, usually subjecting them to physical and even, in some cases, sexual attacks before eventually killing them. After the tragic end, the culprits are often reported by family, neighbours and the community to be abusers of drugs and alcohol with “mental health issues”.

However, given our communal way of living, some of these dangerous elements and perpetrators of violence are known to the community for their abusive ways. But in most cases, they are let be until, somehow, the situation ‘resolves itself’. This disastrous situation must not be allowed to continue.

The administration — chiefs and their assistants, as well community policing teams (Nyumba Kumi) — need to be keener on such situations where danger looms for the elderly in their jurisdictions. That is why they are in those positions of leadership. They are obliged to constantly monitor and touch base with the vulnerable residents and move quickly to avert precarious outcomes.

Community-based organisations (CBOs), especially those that work around women’s rights, can be effective in helping out vulnerable women with preventive measures, rapid protection and information that can help to empower them and their families. CBOs can be helpful in engaging and helping in such situations, given that they hail from the very communities and understand them better.

But women’s and girls’ rights organisations and activists at the grassroots need much support, especially in the form of finances and other resources. For instance, the need for shelters and other safe spaces for older women in danger cannot be gainsaid.

In the run up to the annual International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women — the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign — from November 25 to December 10, it is imperative that the nation not only spares a thought for the vulnerable older people but also take decisive action to wipe out all forms of SGBV against older women.

It is unacceptable for the society, and the authorities, to sit back and look on as vulnerable persons are abused, violated, neglected and even attacked and murdered in their homes. There is absolutely no justification for inaction.