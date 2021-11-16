16 Days of Activism: Let’s address violence against elderly women

Kisii killings

A crowds mills at the scene where three old women and a man suspected to be engaging in witchcraft  were lynched by angry villagers in Marani, Kisii County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

Last month’s ghastly murder of four older women in broad daylight by bloodthirsty, savage, ferocious and cruel individuals in a village at Marani Ward of Kisii County should prick our collective moral conscience. It should also serve as a call to the urgent need to address the state of the older people in the country — in particular, women, most of whom live in rural areas.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.