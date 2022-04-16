Woman’s multi-million tax row threatens MP husband’s career









Politics is often described as a game of swings and roundabouts, never better demonstrated than by recent fluctuations in the fortunes of Britain’s top power-wielders.

Not so long ago, it seemed we might be getting our first ethnic prime minister, the Kenya-connected Rishi Sunak. Today, Sunak is fighting to hold onto his job.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose position was seriously threatened by his alleged contravention of Covid regulations, is ruling the roost again, though wounded by a loss of respect among voters.

Until recently, Sunak’s story was of one of unalloyed success. His Indian grandparents migrated from the Punjab to Kenya, where their son, Yashvir, was born and raised. In the mid-1960s, they emigrated to Britain.

Here, Yashvir, a doctor, met and married Usha, a chemist, who was born in what was then Tanganyika but had also moved to the UK. Rishi was born in Southampton in 1980.

Billionaire’s daughter

Growing tall and handsome, Rishi went to a private prep school, then to Winchester College and Oxford. While studying at Stanford University, he met Akshata Murthy, a billionaire’s daughter. They married in 2009 and have two daughters.

After working in hedge fund finance, Rishi turned to politics and was elected Conservative MP for Richmond, Yorkshire in 2015 and was later named Chancellor of the Exchequer. He seemed to hit it off with the public and became popular by the standards of British politicians. It was his wife who was to change this picture.

Akshata’s father, N R Narayan Murthy, is the founder of the IT giant, Infosys, in which Akshata has a stake valued at £690 million from which she received £11 million in dividend income last year. She is also a director of her father’s firm, Catamaran, with shares worth £430 million, making her one of the wealthiest women in Britain.

Growing criticism

Controversy arose when it emerged that Akshata is a non-domiciled UK resident and thus not required to pay UK tax on her overseas income. Experts say this would save her £2 million a year in UK tax.

In the face of growing criticism, Akshata announced she would pay UK tax on her global income because she did not want the issue “to be a distraction for my husband”.

But is the damage already done? The Guardian newspaper wrote that “senior Conservatives have written off Rishi Sunak as a potential prime minister. And now believe Boris Johnson will have to remove him as Chancellor in the next reshuffle.”

As for Johnson, the Russian invasion of Ukraine seems to have deflected attention from his alleged crimes and misdemeanours and for the time being, his authority is not seriously challenged.

But who knows where this will all be in a couple of weeks? That’s politics.

* * *

A world record for Britain, but hardly one to be proud of ... 575,000 searches for pornographic websites are made here every day, more than anywhere else in the world.

“The UK has been found to be the most sex-obsessed of all nations,” said a spokesman for Mars, a men’s healthcare service, which carried out the analysis.

Runners-up were Canada (310,000 per day) and the Philippines (305,000), followed by Germany, Australia and France.

* * *

A local authority has been branded “bonkers” for getting rid of daffodils in a park for fear children might eat them.

A spokesperson for St Blaise council in Cornwall said experts had advised against having the spring flower in children’s play areas because parts of the daffodil could be poisonous.

Flowers already providing a sea of yellow in an area named Daffodil Walk in Roselyon Play Park will be uprooted at the end of the season and no more planted.

A local said, “This is totally bonkers. Are they going to put up a notice saying, ‘Please, don’t eat the daffodils?’”

* * *

Laughs are hard to come by these days, what with the war in Ukraine, the Covid pandemic and rising prices. However, domestic situations can usually be relied on to get something started, fights in particular.

It was a high school reunion and the wife kept staring at a man swigging glass after glass of beer. “Do you know him?” asked her husband. “He used to be my boyfriend,” she said. “He took to drinking after we split up.” Husband: “Looks like he’s still celebrating.” And that’s how the fight started.

Wife: “Why do you keep twisting your marriage ring on your finger?” Husband: “I’m trying to figure out the combination.” And that’s how the fight started.

A psychiatrist explained how he selected patients for treatment in his clinic: “I fill a bathtub with water and give the person a spoon, a cup and a bucket and ask them to empty the bathtub.”