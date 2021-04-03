Winners and losers as Covid turns tables on capitalism as we know it

Travellers to Nairobi and Machakos scramble to get into a matatu in Kitui town on March 26, 2021 after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced new containment measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.  

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Restricted mobility has pushed us to a more virtual existence at personal and professional levels
  • The virus is forcing Kenyans to rethink their 56-year-old experiment with free-market capitalism

 In late March last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a second indefinite and localised lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which has turned our world upside down. As the epidemic entered its second cycle, the country’s infection rate jumped from 2 per cent to 22 per cent between January and March this year.

