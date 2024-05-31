US support for local journalism is a boost for Kenya’s democracy

The US aid package for Kenya announced last week during President William Ruto’s State Visit to the United States includes support for investigative journalism.

This initiative will establish Nairobi as a regional hub for public interest journalism.

Public interest journalism serves the public by informing them about important issues in their communities and society at large. This type of journalism includes investigative reporting and in-depth coverage of social, political or economic issues.

Investigative journalism is a vital form of journalism that delves into facts and documents to uncover the truth and expose abuses of power and corruption. It contributes significantly to governance and a democratic society.

The US support for investigative journalism will help to improve our economic, social and economic development. Investigative journalists play a critical role in holding those in power, corporations and individuals accountable for their actions.

NMG’s investigative journalism—which goes back to the 1970s—is a good example of the power of investigative journalism. NMG has unearthed numerous instances of corruption and misuse of public funds. With its exposés, it has contributed to the government’s accountability to its citizens.

The American support is timely and crucial. Investigative journalism is expensive and requires significant resources and specialised skills. The US is a leader in investigative journalism and home to non-profit organisations that focus on improving the quality of journalism—in particular, investigative journalism.

These include the Investigative Reporters and Editors, Inc. and Global Investigative Journalism Network, which foster cross-border collaborations and training in investigative journalism.

The US is also home to some of the most reputable and influential investigative journalism media outlets. These include The Washington Post, The New York Times and ProPublica.

The support by the US will help in nurturing excellence in investigative journalism in our country. Ultimately, this will help in unlocking our potential to unearth the truth, promote transparency, fight corruption and foster democracy.

* * *

The first ever truly investigative story in Kenyan journalism was published by the Sunday Nation on June 17, 1973. It was republished in the Daily Nation the following day with an all-caps headline: ‘THE DRUG SCANDAL”.

The story was an exposé of a multi-million-shilling racket in the Ministry of Health’s Central Medical Stores. Some officials made a lot of money while endangering thousands of patients in government hospitals.

The scandal involved buying from India imitation preparations of drugs that had not been tried before. It also involved unnecessary buying and overstocking of drugs, which led to huge losses of public funds.

The investigative story provoked immediate reaction from the government. The same Sunday morning the story appeared, police rounded up most of the people suspected to have been involved, including the writer of the story, who was detained for three days and forced to reveal his sources.

The medical stores system was reorganised to improve control and accountability. It was later renamed Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), the name it bears today.

The main suspect, Zacharia Bukhala Shimechero, who was in charge of the Central Medical Stores, was charged on the morning of Wednesday, July 25, 1973, with two counts of corruption in office. He was convicted and jailed for five years.

Shimechero became the first senior government official ever to be jailed for corruption since Kenya gained independence in 1963. Upon release from prison, he retreated to his village in Kakamega, where he lived a life of repentance and contrition, farming and doing business. He died aged 87 on June 17, 2023.

Unfortunately, corruption at the medical stores outlived him.

* * *

Hippos attack people, even boda boda motorcyclists, if they feel threatened or are disturbed. There are numerous dramatic stories of hippos killing or maiming people every year, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Michael Mundia Kamau however tears to pieces a story, “Hippos kill two in separate attacks” (Daily Nation, May 10, 2024, page 19), about two flower farm workers killed by the beasts while fishing in Lake Naivasha.

The writer attempts to pad the story with a historical account of hippo attacks at the lake but fails to give clear, specific and verified information. Mr Kamau, in his letter of complaint, dismisses the story as “casual, irresponsible, cheap, alarmist and sensationalist journalism”.

He is suggesting, I think, that even regular stories that do not involve corruption also require some investigation.

