Why US Senate won’t impeach Trump

Donald Trump is the first and only US president to be impeached twice. The other dubious first is that he is the only president to be impeached when out of office.

The first impeachment, on December 18, 2019, failed the threshold when Republicans who controlled the Senate acquitted him. The second impeachment, on January 13 this year, looks headed to the same Senate roadblock. The threshold required to convict in the Senate is high – two-thirds of 100 senators.

Though the November elections last year gave Democrats a slight majority in the chamber, Republicans have the numbers to block impeachment. It will take 17 Republicans voting with the Democrats to confirm the impeachment.

Consistently independent

It is a measure of the strange spell Trump continues to cast on the Republican party that very few senators in that party can dare to cross him.

The only consistently independent Republican voice in the Senate has been that of Mitt Romney, a presidential candidate in 2012 and a strong critic of Trump.

In a floor vote last week pushed by Republicans seeking to block the Senate impeachment trial, Romney and four other Republican senators joined Democrats in voting for the trial to go ahead, showing there were more Republicans willing to indict Trump than during the first impeachment, when Romney was the sole Republican senator who voted against the then president.

Still, getting the magic number of 17 Republican senators needed to get the two-thirds majority will be a tall order.

Toxic partisanship

President Joe Biden does not sound too enthusiastic with this impeachment matter the way his Democratic party base is.

First of all, he knows the Senate will overturn it.

Secondly, he has been promising to govern as a unifying president who is above the toxic partisanship that has become a feature of US politics.

It’s probably wishful thinking on his part, because the divisions are too deep to be easily papered over. But try he will, though he’s unlikely to succeed.

Democrats want Trump punished for his many transgressions, especially the way he treated them shabbily during his volatile term in office.

Besides, Trump gave the Democrats no comfort with his ominous parting shot: “I’ll be back in some form.”

There’s only one article of impeachment tabled before the US Senate: “Incitement of insurrection.” It refers to the January 6 mayhem when a violent far-right mob invaded the Congress premises – the Capitol – seeking to forcibly stop the electoral college certification of Biden as the 46th US president.

Nothing like that had ever been witnessed in the Capitol.

Mock hanging

The mob had erected a scaffold near the Capitol grounds, presumably for a mock hanging of Vice-President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the certification.

Trump addressed the mob at a prior rally where he openly urged them to storm Congress. This was a far more serious outrage than what caused Trump’s prior impeachment.

Unsurprisingly, the House of Representatives passed the impeachment motion in record time.

There’s great urgency for the Democrats to have Trump’s impeachment sealed. It’s because of murmurs he could run for President again in 2024.

This is not an outlandish thought, given the 74 million Americans who voted for him (only 7 million less than those who voted for Biden) and who continue to identify with his hardline nationalist agenda.

A Trump whose impeachment has been upheld by the Senate cannot, after a follow-up censure vote (by simple majority), hold any federal office again, even that of a postmaster. His presidential pension would also be terminated.

Impeaching a president is quite rare for America. In the country’s 244-year history as an independent nation, only three presidents – Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump – have been impeached. However, none were removed from office since the Senate refused to sanction.

Johnson as VP had succeeded Abraham Lincoln after he got assassinated in 1865. He was a racist who vetoed most post-Civil War bills passed by Congress that did not favour the defeated Confederacy, including enfranchisement for freed African Americans.

Abuse of power

Clinton, for his part, was impeached for lying to investigators about his affair with an intern, Monica Lewinsky. But most senators did not agree this was a sound enough ground for removal, plus public opinion was strongly on Clinton's side too.

Trump’s first impeachment was a straight case of abuse of power. He was found to have bullied Ukraine to do an investigation into an energy company where the son of his rival, Biden, sat on the board.

He then blocked Congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine until that country did his bidding.

However Senate Republicans stood with Trump and refused to confirm the impeachment.

***

Uhuru Kenyatta still doesn’t get it. You can’t push a major political agenda successfully by holding closed meetings with local leaders at Sagana State Lodge.

Even using vernacular radio broadcasts is not enough. You must go to the ground where wananchi are. Directly, not through proxy. There’s no other way.

A president is not the same as a technocrat. A president's job is first and foremost political. Technocrats implement projects. Presidents sell agendas.

