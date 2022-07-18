‘Two horses’ have no anti-graft plan

If there is one thing the main candidates contesting the August 9 presidential election seem to agree on, it’s that corruption is the existential threat which must be tackled if Kenya is to move on to the next stage of development.

The two ‘horses’—Deputy President William Ruto, heading the Kenya Kwanza alliance ticket, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, hoisting the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party banner—promise to deal decisively with graft.

However, a close reading of their respective manifestos reveals that, other than general policy pronouncements, neither of them offer specific action plans on how they propose to slay the monster.

On the public platform, Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua offer themselves as the antidote to endemic corruption in Kenya. They bank on a shared history in the war against dictatorship, impunity and government excesses.

They also point the finger at the sordid records of DP Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, whom they would want to depict as the poster boys for graft.

The Kenya Kwanza pair counter that Mr Odinga and Ms Karua lack the moral authority to lecture anyone on corruption as they are themselves deeply embedded in the vice. The argument is that the Azimio two are closing their eyes to the graft and malfeasance of President Kenyatta’s maladministration with their campaign being a beneficiary of loot from the ‘Covid billionaires’ and other instances of grand corruption under the outgoing regime.

Biggest weakness

Indeed, it’s true that some key figures in the outgoing government, as well other influential players in the corridors of power, including close relatives of President Kenyatta’s, have been mentioned in mega-corruption but seem immune to investigation and prosecution.

While Mr Odinga promises zero tolerance to corruption, his team plays up the claim that the DP’s manifesto is silent on the word. That is not true. The Kenya Kwanza manifesto actually mentions corruption more often than Azimio’s does.

The problem, however, is that it’s not about how to fight corruption; it is about how to halt the alleged victimisation of the Kenya Kwanza boss and his troops by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Director of Public Prosecutions and even the Judiciary.

Therein lies the biggest weakness of Deputy President’s platform, because it is not about fighting corruption but the tired victimisation and ‘you are more corrupt than me’ mantras.

The Kenya Kwanza priority on halting ‘weaponisation’ of the fight against corruption is obviously grounded on the fact that many key figures around the party chief have been targets of investigations. A cursory analysis will establish that the authorities have been particularly enthusiastic in going after DP Ruto’s allies, while playing blind and deaf to graft around President Kenyatta’s court.

That could make a powerful case for removal of heads of the various institutions driving the anti-graft war.

The messaging falls flat, however, because of its patently self-serving nature. This was graphically illustrated when Mr Gachagua recently declared that once Kenya Kwanza takes power, the corruption investigations he is facing will be halted and the freeze on his bank accounts lifted.

The DP’s running mate forgets the simple fact that the instruments of justice must never be under control and direction of the Executive. If the investigative, prosecutorial and judicial arms come to serve the individual interests of those in power, we might as well close down Kenya.

The fact that some of the organs mandated to fight corruption have failed under the Kenyatta II government can never be a rationale for proposing to put them under the thumb of those under investigation. Mr Gachagua must never be investigator, prosecutor and judge in his own case.

It’s sad that the issue right now is not about how to tackle corruption but about who is more corrupt than the other and how whoever takes power will earn immunity while punishing his rivals.

Institutions have failed

If we are, indeed, serious in our pledges to tame graft, let us accept the fact that Kenyan institutions have failed and outsource the task to truly independent entities from outside our shores. We can invite investigators, prosecutors and judges from Britain, Ghana, Australia, the United States, India, Botswana and other competent jurisdictions to drive the fight.

Actually, why stop at the anti-corruption effort? If we accept that the problem emanates from the very heart of government, we must do the logical thing and accept a president from outside Kenya. Yes, let us halt the presidential election and place an international advertisement to fill the impending vacancy.