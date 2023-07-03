‘Toll stations’ by rogue police, bad drivers cause of carnage on roads

Yet another shocking massacre. We are collectively consumed with combinations of grief and anger, all asking that age-old question: Why?

But after we have buried the dead and are done with the wailing, we will go back to default mode, let down our guard, and attribute it all to Shauri ya Mungu—Act of God. Yes, instead of looking inward at our own failings and the acts of commission, omission and criminal neglect, we blame God!

Wait a minute: I am not talking about deaths from the Shakahola carnage, the upsurge in terrorism or banditry and cattle rustling. Some 52 souls, at latest count, lost their lives last Friday night from a horror road crash in Londiani that all our news headlines and official reports attribute to an ‘accident’.

No! No! No! As long as we attribute those deaths to accidents, we will not see the need to take very strong and deliberate action to stem the tide. An accident is described as an unfortunate event that occurs suddenly, unexpectedly and unintentionally, resulting in injury or harm. If, then, the event occurs out of criminal neglect, it is not an accident. It is murder.

According to National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data, 4,690 people lost their lives on Kenyan roads in 2022, up from 4,579 the previous year.

The latest figures for 2023 are only available up to March 23, showing a reduction in fatalities from 1,021 to 974, a 4.6 per cent drop from a similar period in 2022. NTSA, in self-congratulatory mode, attributed the slight decline to government road safety programmes.

Londiani has wiped out any phantom gains. But we can be sure that, in the wake of the latest traffic massacre, we will see a lot of gnashing of teeth and tough statements from officialdom. We will see a raft of road safety measures introduced, or re-introduced; and harsh crackdowns by the traffic police.

The public relations stunts we have witnessed since Independence will do nothing to addressing the chief causes to the road slaughter, which results in more fatalities than terrorism or Covid-19. Let’s face it: Kenyan roads and drivers make for a crime scene. The police and other authorities supposed to ensure road safety can only be likened to organised criminal gangs.

Obligatory ‘handshake’

Kenya probably has the highest rate of traffic police checks in the world. Driving along every major road, one will, every few kilometres, encounter police flagging down cars, mostly public transport and commercial vehicles. After the obligatory ‘handshake’, the vehicle will be on its way.

Those traffic checks have absolutely nothing to do with road safety but are actually bribery stops where every vehicle must part with a cash before continuing with its journey. This brazen extortion is not limited to a few wayward cops on the beat, but is officially sanctioned corruption where the proceed are shared upwards to the highest echelons.

A casual survey will reveal that, from the average police station in Kenya, up to 75 per cent of the officers will be out on traffic duty and, therefore, not available to fight crime or respond to emergencies. So powerful is this culture embedded within the police service that attempts to curb it have come to nought.

Some years back, when NTSA officers were deployed alongside police on the traffic checks, they became a hindrance to the smooth running of the racket. The top police command complained to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta, who immediately ordered them off the roads and back to their desks.

Jealousy

The police protect their turf, and business, jealously. This is evident even right now with the vigour by which they resist oversight from the National Police Service Commission and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

Our highway design is another disaster. We allow markets right by major highways. We erect speed bumps everywhere to slow down traffic and then allow hawkers to sell their wares to motorists. Any attempt to remove the twin menaces will attract illiterate comments about hitting the ‘hustler economy’.

Then there is the rest of us. As drivers, passengers and pedestrians, we cannot escape blame. We are part of the national culture of impunity, greed, indiscipline and recklessness. Cabinet Secretaries and other government big shots supposed to lead by example flout the Highway Code with impunity, often worse than matatus, and the rest of us follow suit.