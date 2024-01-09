‘The Plan’ gaps delaying Ruto projects

The adage "if you fail to plan, you plan to fail," commonly attributed to Benjamin Franklin and Sir Winston Churchill, serves as a timeless reminder of the crucial role that planning plays in personal, business, and statecraft. This principle underscores the significance of careful, intentional, and strategic planning, distinguishing developed countries and advanced societies.

Their development is a testament to effective planning. In stark contrast, a considerable number of African leaders insist on navigating without a clear plan, resorting to populist, impromptu declarations that lack meaningful foresight.

In developed countries, planning is considered indispensable for, among other things, informed decision-making, stakeholder engagement, efficient resource allocation, risk management and adherence to legal and ethical standards.

Despite the evident advantages of thorough planning, many African leaders persist in pursuing unplanned government interventions. The repercussions of such an approach have been severe, often exacerbating existing issues. This pattern is observable in the administrations of Kenya's three democratically elected Presidents – Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta, and William Ruto.

Key campaign pledge

Kibaki is frequently praised for fulfilling a key campaign pledge by implementing free primary education, made possible through generous donor support. At first glance, this was a significant achievement, with learners, including 88-year-old Kimani Maruge, returning to school.

Some classes became standing-room only and, in some instances, teachers conducted classes under trees due to a surge in enrollment.

Kibaki's populist initiative lacked sufficient planning, for the government neither prepared for nor allocated resources to expand classrooms and increase the number of teachers. The result was overcrowding, severe shortage of learning materials, and demoralised teachers. This situation led to a rapid disenrolment of learners. State teachers opted to enroll own children in private schools, a trend that extended to all elected leaders. Public schools have since continued their downward spiral into decay, underscoring the need for planning.

Many of Uhuru Kenyatta’s multi-billion shilling projects seem to have failed due to a lack of proper planning. One notable example is his school laptop project, an admirable initiative. Despite being aware of the challenges in public schools, the President allocated funds and procured devices without first having the necessary basic infrastructure in place. Teachers, major stakeholders, expressed frustrations, saying they had neither been prepared nor involved in planning. Parents, too, were ignored during conceptualisation.

According to some reports, it cost taxpayers around Sh70 billion. The lack of planning and careless spending not only led to project failure but also contributed to the country's debt burden, resulting in increased taxation and financial strain on the public.

Supporters of the Kenya Kwanza movement emphasise their campaign manifesto, labelled "The Plan," as integral to their development agenda. However, calling it a "Plan" is a misnomer. The document is a mere summary of campaign promises. The hurried implementation of these pledges has resulted in ongoing legal challenges, with stakeholders demanding evidence of due diligence, underlying institutional frameworks, necessary policies and approvals, environmental impact assessments, and public participation.

Visa-free

Many of these challenges could likely have been mitigated if these initiatives had undergone some level of planning, even if partisan in nature.

The President's announcement on Jamhuri Day that Kenya would become visa-free for all nationalities appears to have lacked thorough planning. As of now, the government has not released any documentation explaining the benefits of a visa-free regime in an increasingly challenging global environment compared to a visa-based entry.

Critics argue that the documentary requirements of the country's Electronic Travel Authorisation System (eTA) are sometimes more burdensome and, in certain cases, more expensive than the previous visa-based system.

Moreover, the eTA system is criticised for being unresponsive to last-minute flight changes, a common occurrence in international travel. Additionally, there seems to have been minimal effort in conducting benchmarking for a visa-free regime.

Without planning, it appears that implementing this visa-free initiative will require adjustments to be made on the go, akin to building a plane while its in-flight.

Thorough planning is the way to go.

Mr Chesoli is a New York-based development economist and global policy expert. [email protected]