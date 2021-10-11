Somebody save TSC; its constitutional independence is now under assault

Members of the conciliation team in the trade union Knut’s pending teachers’ strike threat leave Teachers Service Commission offices in Nairobi on December 31,2018 after meeting with TSC officers.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Benjamin Sogomo

Former TSC secretary

Reading articles in the newspapers and listening and watching news on radio and television of teachers and their trade unions and others attacking the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on various issues, one would easily conclude that it has turned rogue after it became an independent body. I beg to differ.

