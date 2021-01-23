A timely shot in the arm lightens gloom of the pandemic

The telephone rang and my doctor’s receptionist asked me to confirm who I was, my date of birth, whether I was currently well and would I like to receive the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, being in the 80-plus age group?

Like a shot, I said.

Thus four days later, I became one of 140 English people per minute baring their upper arms for the first of two jabs, the other being due in 12 weeks.

My venue was the Falcons’ basketball arena on the edge of the city. This turned out to be a vastly bigger space than I ever expected and at first glance, the generous area reserved for vaccinations appeared totally chaotic.

There were marshals in high-visibility jackets, spaced-out tables with clerks, mostly female, sitting at them, green screens, a forest of chairs and four young people sanitising all available surfaces.

However, it quickly became apparent there was method in all this madness.

From the door, I was led to a desk marked “Check-In,” where my name and appointment time (12.30) were crossed off in red ink. Step two, I sat across from a lady who checked my various civic particulars. Step three, a meeting with a nurse, who went through my medical history.

Beyond this desk were the vaccinators. A young lady with the nametag Ash beckoned me forward, asked which arm I preferred, then injected the protective fluid into the muscle. I felt nothing.

“How many have you done today?” I asked.

“No idea,” she replied, “I just keep on and on.”

I doubt if the procedure took more than two minutes, and most of that time was taken up shedding all my winter gear… well, it was January!

Ash wrote 12.43 on a white label, stuck it on my coat sleeve and said, “That’s when you can go.”

She pointed me to a seat facing a giant screen which showed the time in hours, minutes and seconds.

The idea is that 15 extra minutes will provide time enough for any serious reactions to show. In my case, I felt fine and when the clock showed 12.43, I upped and left. The whole procedure had taken only half an hour, including the 15-minute wait afterwards.

From everything I have heard, my positive experience was widely shared and nationwide the process is on course to vaccinate all 15 million people in the most vulnerable groups by February 15.

A government spokesman said, “Our target is to offer the entire adult population a first dose by September.”

However, vaccinations seem to be a lone bright light in a dark landscape. If 140 people were being vaccinated per minute last week, a new Covid sufferer was being admitted to hospital every 30 seconds and the National Health Service was under unprecedented strain.

The NHS boss, Sir Simon Stevens, said there were signs that infection rates and deaths were diminishing but it would take several weeks before the vaccination drive could reduce the number of people in hospitals, where the crisis was most acute.

FOOTNOTE: Finally, a story to boost our spirits: Theo Stobbs was born three months early at the height of the pandemic. He weighed only two pounds and four ounces and had breathing difficulties. He then contracted Covid from his mother.

But nobody told Theo he was sick. Without medical help, the tiny baby fought off the infection and is now happily home and growing apace.

* * *

As someone who has had a close acquaintance with the condition, I was pleased to read that drinking coffee every day can protect against prostate cancer.

Researchers found that regular consumption reduces the chances of getting the disease by 10 per cent. It also cuts by 12 per cent the risks of tumours spreading in men who are already victims.

Apparently coffee has anti-inflammatory properties.

* * *

Rules governing the coronavirus pandemic in Canada allow people to exercise their dogs. To exploit this loophole, a Toronto woman went walking with her husband on a dog leash. It didn’t work. They were fined the equivalent pf £900.

* * *

Differences between you and your boss:

When you take a long time over a job, you’re slow. When your boss takes a long time, he’s being thorough.

When you do something without being told, you’re exceeding your authority. When the boss does the same thing, he’s using his initiative.

When you make a mistake, you’re an idiot. When he makes a mistake, he’s only human.

When you don’t do something, you’re lazy. When the boss doesn’t do something, he’s too busy.

* * *

An early entrant for Correction of the Year, from the US TV network, CNN: “A previous version of this story misstated that Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar before leaving his office. He grabbed a Probar energy bar.”

