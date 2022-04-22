May the new school term bring us closer to our children

Secondary school heads have just wound up their week-long meeting in Mombasa. They wanted to compare notes before the new academic year begins, and to watch docking ships so that they can teach what they saw with their own eyes, in the spirit of cutting down on theory.

While we expected them to come bearing goodies from the Coast and to confirm the magic ingredient in octopus soup, instead, their faces looked pained and body language defeated. It’s not usual to see school heads helpless like that. Those people are supposed to be badass, faces carved from rock, and eyes cold as ice.

This week, all that macho image was gone. They’re crying for our children and alleging that the government hasn’t done enough to help schools run smoothly. They also say parents have been selling cows to pay for their children to burn schools, and they’ve asked the ministry to clarify whether they work in schools or fire stations.

Secondary schools are no longer what they used to be. School enrolment has increased without money following functions. Dormitories are crammed, double-decker beds now look like a flat in Pipeline Estate, and your child can no longer patch a mosquito net on the ceiling without ducking bat urine.

In class, sweat has become the perfume and air circulation is a rumour. A student can comfortably snore through a double lesson without the teacher picking any sound waves. I wanted to say our boarding schools are worse than prisons, but prisoners have informed me their cabbages are still chopped using blunt axes.

These stuffy conditions have made it difficult for teachers to monitor students dancing around the cracks. They tried installing CCTV cameras on blind-spots, but the idea was discontinued soon after the cameras caught teaching staff doing things school inspectors wouldn’t approve of. When they opted to buy binoculars, teachers used them for bird-watching instead.

Parental involvement

At the University of Nairobi, I studied BA (Anthropology). It’s a magnetic course for a curious mind. We reviewed the lifestyle of early man and got answers as to why women live longer in some countries, and scream at the sight of lizards in others.

Before I get arrested for teaching without a permit, the family is the basic cultural unit. Our current socio-cultural makeup was first panel-beaten by the homeostatic environment at home. If you grew up stoning birds off tree branches for lunch, you’ll get into trouble with a Maasai who was raised to see bush meat as impure.

These unique socio-cultural set-ups make us who we are. Teachers are reporting that if parents cannot spare time to nurture their children to walk in the light, the void will be filled by a peer in school and, before long, a zebra uniform in jail.

We know times are tough and resources are thin. By all means search for money. In this country, money buys you the anointing oil that washes all evil; and makes you not to be sent for a bottle-top opener at a village funeral.

But teachers are reporting that money is yet to buy our children peace of mind and happiness that surpasses human understanding. They’re increasingly coming through schools gates loaded in hard drugs while singing in Latin and would’ve been sent home to come back with a roll of barbed wire and a bucket of Chia seeds, had schools not been sanctuaries for those suffering from poor judgement and unreplied love letters.

Our children are crying for parental involvement in their personal growth, and are making teachers lose hair in the wrong places. We haven’t discovered this fact for this long, because we’ve been busy looking for school fees and rooting for Arsenal to finish in the Top Four.