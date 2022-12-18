Save minors from sexual predators

The Sexual Offences Act has truly got its knickers in a twist when it comes to protection of minors from sexual predators. The Act gives protection with one hand and takes it away with the other. It has no certainty at all; it adds a caveat that gives sexual offenders a window of escape in law.

Two rape cases that were determined by Kenyan courts involving minors has ruled in the same way by alleging that the minors were at fault because “they behaved as adults’ in the relationship”. The decisions were made by Justices Juma Chitembwe and Thripsisa Cherere in their justification to release Martin Charo and Mohammed Hussein, respectively.

The age of sexual consent in Kenya is set at 18 years. A younger girl who engages in a sexual act is, by law, considered not to have the capacity to give consent. This is very important for safeguarding and child protection purposes. The same Act, however, contradicts itself by putting a caveat that gives room to abuse of minors by a man.

The caveat indicates at Subsections 5 (a & b) of Section 8 that “It is a defence to a charge under this section if (a) it is proved that such child, deceived the accused person into believing that he or she was over the age of eighteen years at the time of the alleged commission of the offence; and (b) the accused reasonably believed that the child was over the age of eighteen years”.

This caveat puts the burden of proof on the minor and not the predatory adult and is open to abuse. In a country awash with fake IDs, why should a male adult not arrange for a fake ID for purposes of sexual exploitation of minors?

Sexual abuse

In Kenya, sexual abuse of minors is still not taken with the seriousness it deserves. Sexual Offences Act needs to be water-tight, especially in the face of explosion of underage pregnancies in the country. There is, clearly, a correlation between sexual abuse and many minors becoming pregnant while still in school which is not being investigated.

Legal argument should never revolve around the sexual behaviour of a minor but that of the adult engaging in sexual activities with a minor. The issue of the minor lying about her age is, therefore, immaterial. The age of consent gives the first line of protection to minors when it comes to sexual activity for a reason.

No capacity to give consent

Minors are not considered mature enough and, therefore, have no capacity to give consent when it comes to sex. Taking the behaviour of a minor and the fact that a minor ‘enjoyed’ sex into account and ruling in favour of rapists is missing so many dangers that a minor is facing or made to face prior to being enjoined in a sexual relationship with an adult.

Grooming of minors by an adult male sexual predator is a concern globally and this is something Kenya has failed to take seriously. Poverty in many parts of the country has put minors at risk as they are the easiest to groom by sexual predators with the capacity to use material goods to lure underage girls into sexual activity.

There are also claims of parents who ‘sell’ minors to adult males for sexual exploitation to earn the family some income. The responsibility of protecting minors lies with the society, parents and the law. The law is the last vanguard of child protection when society and parents fail the minors. However, if law contradicts itself and gives the abusers of minors a window to escape, then there is a need to review Subsections 5 (a & b) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Adulthood

Teenagers will always try to push the boundaries as they approach adulthood and become curious about many aspects of life. Even then, it is the responsibility of the society and the law to protect their innocence until they reach the age of majority, which is 18. Teenagers who use fake IDs to pass themselves off as adults and enter nightclubs or buy alcohol are constitutionally protected as minors and business premises that allow them in or serve them alcohol are punished.

If business premises that break the law and allow minors to partake in adult activities such as buying alcohol are punished, so should adults who engage in sexual activities with minors—whether the minor lied about their age or not.

For child protection purposes, abuse of minors need be taken much more seriously than it is by repealing Subsection 5 (a & b) that put the burden of proof on minors and not their abusers. We also need to move towards establishing a national data base for sexual offenders to deter sexual predators. It is the minors, and not adult sexual predators, who need iron-clad protection.

Surely, there must be something fundamentally flawed in a society that puts the burden of proof on a minor and not the adult who has sex with a minor.