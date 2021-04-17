Sam Wambugu: Fake, fake, fake! The vanity on social media

Social media is peppered with idealised images that only reveal carefully filtered lives. People’s profiles and posting on social media often portray the rosy and polished side of their lives.

There is nothing wrong with that because that is our nature, buy many profiles and posts about people may be skewed. They only show their sunny side, and some embellish it a little. The less-glamorous parts of their lives are censored and never see the light of social media.

Those in relationships will splash pictures with their significant others in a manner that suggests that theirs is a perfect relationship; that theirs is a life of rainbows and butterflies, never mind that they could be experiencing uncomfortable undercurrents.

Others display pictures of their latest acquisitions — clothes, homes, cars, gadgets, etc. They describe their recent holiday destinations in glowing adjectives and back them up with pictures and videos.

One-sided posts

All these claims may be accurate, but if you only take them to represent the totality of people’s lives, you are likely duped. It’s only natural that after some time of imbibing in these one-sided posts, you start to discount your own life; you get a false feeling that your life is wanting. A former US President, Theodore Roosevelt, warned that “comparison is the thief of all joy”.

Scrolling through make-belief profiles and comparing them with your life will likely give you heartburn. You could start to think that you are the only person holding the short end of the stick of this life; that grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.

Darker side

By their nature, politicians and celebrities are hungry for followers, likes, and rosy comments. They post stuff that draws followers their way. In doing so, they present their glorious side to fool people that their life is about bliss, fame, and success. Likewise, many of us have those tendencies to elevate our bright side and suppress our darker side. We rarely present a balanced picture—our low moments, our struggles—our more relatable, vulnerable side.

Do not be gullible to believe that the sun only shines in other people’s lives and your struggles, pains, and occasional frustrations are unique to you. Take what you see on social media with a big grain of salt. If what you see motivates and inspires you, dig in for some more.

If it leaves you questioning your life, feeling frustrated and anxious, think again. If you feel others are living it up while you are not, maybe it’s time to try something different. How about devouring more inspiring posts, like positive quotes, landscapes, culinary arts, online yoga classes, or nature?