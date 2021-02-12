Radio must be guarded against abuse by inciters, hate-mongers 

Today, Kenya joins the rest of the world in marking the 10th edition of World Radio Day (WRD). This year’s theme, New World, New Radio may as well have been coined with Kenya in mind.

The celebration revolves around three sub-themes: Evolution, Creation and Connection. This is an ode to the resilience of radio and a tribute to its capacity for perpetual adaptation to the rhythm of societal transformations and listeners’ new needs.

Kenyan radio has grown phenomenally in quantity and quality. The country boasts more than 100 radio stations, most of them with targeted and segmented listenership. Some are cosmopolitan’ others vernacular. Some have listenership that straddles urban and rural populations. Ownership is equally diverse.

For Kenya, the WRD is an opportunity to reflect on the import of that growth. More important is to examine how radio has evolved post-2007, and how it is shaping national debate, especially during the heightened BBI campaigns and rising political heat.

Localised audience

Kenya has had its ugly, short history of democratisation of airwaves. Vernacular radio stations were tested during the 2007 General Election. A number undertook political mobilisation through skewed and ethnically driven partisan broadcasts, some bordering on hate. One of the Kenyan cases at the International Criminal Court involved a radio journalist.

Our radio stations rate highly on entertainment and banter. Some are also doing a sterling job in educating people, especially on agriculture.

But vernacular radio faces challenges in objectively helping to shape debate on national issues to a “localised” audience. Efforts need to be made by all, including opinion shapers and policy makers to ensure that radio stations do not become media for exclusivism and ethnic chauvinism.

The law needs to be clear and punitive to errant radio stations. The 2007/8 crisis is no fiction, it can recur.