Radio must be guarded against abuse by inciters, hate-mongers 

Efforts need to be made by all to ensure that radio stations do not become media for exclusivism and ethnic chauvinism.

By  Weru Macharia

What you need to know:

  • The law needs to be clear and punitive to errant radio stations. 
  • The 2007/8 crisis is no fiction, it can recur.

Today, Kenya joins the rest of the world in marking the 10th edition of World Radio Day (WRD). This year’s theme, New World, New Radio may as well have been coined with Kenya in mind.

