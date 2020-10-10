Priti right asylum system is broken, but antidote deemed ‘Priti daft’

Possibly the least-loved of all our unlovely government ministers is Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and she did nothing to change this view with her latest pronouncements concerning the asylum system.

Her speech to the Conservative party conference was preceded by a brainstorming session by officials that produced a series of ideas one newspaper described as “Priti daft”.

They included sending asylum seekers for processing to Ascension Island, a British possession 4,000 miles away in the South Atlantic Ocean. Alternatively, they could go to North Sea oil platforms, to old ferries or to islands off the coast of Scotland.

One suggestion was the introduction of floating barriers off the UK coasts or a wave machine that would push migrant dinghies back to France.

One thing Ms Patel got right was in describing the asylum system as “broken”.

A record 7,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel this year, with more arrivals in September than during all of 2019.

Asylum seekers

According to Refugee Action, 35,566 asylum applications were made in 2019 at a time when delays in processing applications have increased significantly. Four out of five applicants are waiting six months or more for their cases first to be considered. There is then usually a lengthy wait for further official action on the asylum seeker’s status.

A Syrian man I know has just been given final authorisation to remain after a process taking 14 years.

In her conference speech, Ms Patel promised to introduce legislation next year for “the biggest overhaul of the system in decades”. However, the speech was short on specifics.

Her system would welcome people through “safe and legal routes”, she said, and stop those arriving illegally from making “endless claims to remain”. The system would expedite the removal of “those who have no claim for protection”.

Andy Hewitt of the Refugee Council agreed the current system was broken but said it was wrong to say people arriving in small boats seeking asylum were illegal since they were covered by the UN Refugee Convention.

Newsagents shops

Perhaps germane to Ms Patel’s thinking on immigration is her own background.

Her paternal grandparents were born in Gujarat, India, but later travelled to Uganda and opened a shop in Kampala.

In the 1960s, her parents, Sushi and Anjana Patel, emigrated to the UK and established a chain of newsagents shops in London and southeast England.

* * *

Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka has won the prestigious 2020 Mercury Prize for his third record, ‘Kiwanuka’ – and struck a blow for his Ugandan name in the process.

The London-born singer told the BBC how his name had been mangled over the years.

“I have been called Michael Kiwa-nin-nin-nooko, Michael Keena-wooka, Michael Kawasaki. Once on my dressing room there were five n’s – Kiwaninininanuku.”

As a young musician, he was often advised to change his name to make him more marketable. His response was to call his new prize-winner ‘Kiwanuka’.

Of the Mercury award, Michael said, “It’s blown my mind. I’m over the moon. Music is all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

Michael was born in Muswell Hill after his parents fled Uganda during the regime of Idi Amin.

A former session musician, he dropped out of the Royal Academy of Music to become a solo artist.

* * *

Pericles Malagardis, originally from Crete, was 63, sick and homeless.

He turned up at Uxbridge police station in London to collect his beloved dog, Django, who had been put in kennels while Pericles was being treated in hospital.

It was late at night and the police said he would have to wait until morning.

However, when Pericles lit up a cigarette, PC Bhupinder Khalsi and another constable ordered him out.

They then watched a DVD together.

It was 12.40am and the outside temperature was minus 1 degree.

At 5.30 next morning, Pericles was found collapsed. He was pronounced dead at 6.45 am.

An inquest jury found death was caused by a pre-existing condition, stomach ulcers, accelerated by hypothermia.

PC Khalsi was sacked for gross misconduct.

* * *

Simon was simple, his little pals said. To prove it, they would offer him the choice between a penny and a two-penny piece.

Simon always took the penny and they went away giggling.

One day, his teacher said, “Simon, these boys are making fun of you. The two-penny piece is worth more than the penny coin.”

“Oh, I know that,” said Simon, “but if I took the two-penny coin, they wouldn’t do the trick any more and I’ve already collected five shillings.”

* * *

They say exercise and sensible eating are good for your health, but hang on… a whale swims all day, eats fish and drinks only water, but it’s still enormously fat.

A rabbit runs and hops non-stop but only lives 15 years whereas a tortoise plods along and certainly never runs and lives for 150 years.

Gerryo69@hotmail.com