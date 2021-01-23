Sadly, politicking at funerals is back

A disgraceful trend is creeping into Kenya of politicking endlessly at high-profile funerals. Politicians are no longer coming to mourn and give support to the bereaved. They are coming to score political "bonga" points.

Any reasonable person who followed the funeral ceremony for the late Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka on December 22 must have been horrified, as I was.

It was an unfortunate spectacle I mistakenly had imagined would never be repeated elsewhere. The event dragged on from early hours to dusk as speaker after speaker took to the podium. A battery of senators and MPs all wanted to speak. Some who have never spoken in Parliament on anything of substance suddenly became very voluble.

Appallingly, Tangatanga politicians took the event as a platform to harangue Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka to join their squad. Ukambani is Mr Musyoka's powerbase. He is the political eminence there. Yet those Tangatanga bucks were lecturing him like they understood the local situation better than he did. Mr Musyoka, who was present, endured all the bad manners in silence.

The lowest point was when Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria crudely tried to insinuate that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was the right leader to supplant Mr Musyoka as the Kamba eminence.

That was too much for Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who took the microphone to tell Mr Kuria to take his shenanigans to Kiambu and leave the Kamba to sort out their issues in peace.

His Machakos colleague, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, threw in a nice jab too. If Tangatanga were so keen for Mr Musyoka to join them, he wondered, how come it was only now they were realising his worth after years of treating him with utmost disdain?

I don't know who it was who then hired some political bloggers who promptly went online to lambast Kambas as "unreliable, good-for-nothing losers." That was pathetic. Must we keep reminding the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, or whoever is policing these things, that we have very sick minds who are hiding behind our political formations? Please NCIC and DCI, neutralise these criminals.

Anyway, on and on the speeches went. Unrelentingly. Meanwhile Mr Kabaka's family were following the whole drama in silence, amazed. As night crept in, it took the good sense of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua to seize the microphone and call a close to the day's politicking.

Just a couple of days after the Ukambani event came the funeral of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama. Much as the funeral organisers, led by Internal Security CS Fred Matang'i had wanted a politics-free ceremony, things deteriorated pretty fast.

Here, the topic of the day was BBI. Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka, a keen supporter of the constitutional initiative, turned himself into an unrestrained cheerleader for Mr Raila Odinga, who occupied a seat of honour at the front.

Before Onyonka spoke, there was South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, a youthful Tangatanga dandy, who tried his bit to muddy the BBI waters by demanding discussions on the document be reopened so that the Gusii, as he put it, are guaranteed one of the top political seats.

On a different matter, I got a bit uncomfortable with Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o when he went into considerable detail concerning Nyagarama's private health issues (in this case prostate cancer).

This was at a public gathering after all, and I hoped Prof Nyong'o, who otherwise steered clear of politics, had the understanding of the family as he took the mourners through Mr Nyagarama's medical journey. All the same, the Kisumu governor deserves praise for the great support and advice he had offered to Mr Nyagarama as he went through diagnosis and treatment.

Aha, then came January 9, just a fortnight ago, when ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi's mother, Hannah Atsianzale, was laid to rest at the family compound in Mululu, Vihiga County.

This time the plank was presidential succession politics. With Tangatanga absent from the funeral, the proceedings turned into a marathon six-hour campaign rally for Mr Mudavadi, with the attention of the speakers fixed on President Kenyatta, who patiently listened all through.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu sought to inject some balance when she reminded Mr Mudavadi that there were competitors he had to contend with in other regions, one being Mr Musyoka, who was present. Not to mention Mr Odinga, who was also there.

This event happened in the backdrop to a crucial by-election in Matungu Constituency in Kakamega County, which will test Mr Mudavadi’s mettle. It was also soon after Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang'ata had rattled Jubilee with a letter flagging BBI's unpopularity.

In fact, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Cotu boss Francis Atwoli pointedly told the President to get a handle on his party and tame Tangatanga.

As the 2022 elections approach, this breaching of decorum at solemn occasions will get worse. We saw this in Nyandarua on January 19 when a crew of Tangatanga MPs and a rowdy mob they had brought along disrupted the funeral service of a local MCA. They grabbed the microphone from the clergy, took charge of the programme, and attacked the government and BBI.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia had the grace to apologise to the mourners and the clergy.

@GitauWarigi