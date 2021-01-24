Politicians a peace, security threat

It is ironical that leaders appear on television to tell us to maintain peace and unity but practise nothing of the sort. I write this not as a supporter of Tangatanga or Kieleweke.

As far as I am concerned, “Tangatanga” for a slogan is as ugly as it comes. It gives me this sense of a promiscuous man that could leave a girl at the altar. It may as well be a woman who goes about the town painting it red and not wife material — African-speak. As for “Kieleweke”, I think of him as a very arrogant and self-assured man. Your type of corrupt Kenyan who sees no need in trying hard to woo you but lets his beer belly speak for itself. A Kieleweke girl believes she gets what she wants since the ‘system’ is in her favour.

How about positively sounding political campaigns for once? Something that would inspire hope in the country? Many of our communities still have the warrior mentality learnt in the cattle rustling villages and now being transferred to our urbanising politics. Surely, there are better ways of communicating in a peaceful way than use of insults.

The three key players in politics – President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga — are as much to blame as their foot soldiers. Lately, their speeches have been antagonising, to say the least. It is full of tribal nuances and unnerving comments made against each other. It is no wonder that tension is starting to rise in the political sphere.

Inflammatory talk

Through their inflammatory talk, politicians, whose role it is to unite the country, have instead become a threat to the very peace and unity they preach. But they forget that every Kenyan — and not just politicians , who continue to use the Church and with the help of TV stations, carry on spewing hate — has a stake in the country.

It was very encouraging to learn of Nyandarua churches standing up to the idiocy and selfishness exhibited by the political class. The bishops’ caucus in the county made it clear before the burial of the Rurii MCA that it will not allow the church to be used to advance any political ideology. What happened next? The politicians in at tendance caused a fracas and overruled the bishops by demanding to be allowed to talk politics, forgetting it was on occasion to respect the departed soul of Mburu Githinji (RIP). Chaos at funerals flies in the face of resting the dead in peace.

The rights of ordinary Kenyans have become secondary to those of egotistical, overpaid and under-achieving politicians. It is time churches across the country spoke up against hijacking of their spiritual spaces and their dignity. Politicians have captured the churches for far too long and used the pulpit to divide the country instead of uniting it.

Weak link in churches

How come such shenanigans are not found in mosques, temples or synagogues? There must be a weak link in churches that is being exploited by politicians and it is up to the Christian communities to reclaim their moral ground.

I do not remember the last time I heard something inspiring from our leaders. They are denying church leaders, majority of whom inspire unity and morality in society, space to do their work. Politicians are turning to churches to desecrate them with their dirty political rhetoric that adds no value to our lives.

I do not claim to be any more religious than the next person or being judgemental but corrupt politicians with blood on their hands would be the last people to inspire or ‘save’ me from sin. To paraphrase the Bible, in Matthew 19:24, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of the needle than Kenya’s corrupt politician to enter Heaven.

Tribal leanings

Politics of personality and tribal leanings has damaged the country beyond repair. We need to re-evaluate the behaviour and standards used in our campaigns. The aggressive behaviour, both verbally and physically, exhibited by our politicians would not be tolerated in ordinary individuals.

Why are politicians getting away with it? Warnings by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i are never the best way of dealing with criminal acts; actions are. Without making an example of leaders who incite and threaten our peace and security by making them pay for their crimes, there will never be a deterrent for instigators of violence.

The pre-term 2022 election campaigns are turning ugly and endangering the country’s stability already, and the tension is bound to boil over closer to election time. It is difficult to contain junior politicians if key players who are harder to hold to account due to their status in society are leading the pack.

President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto, as well as Mr Odinga, the head of main opposition party, are mandated to maintain peace and security in the country and not join the fray.

Their actions are not only watched by their party members but the whole country. Their sentiments and actions can either make or break the country. If peace is not maintained now, then when?

