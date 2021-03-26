Njoki Chege: Save yourself and those you love from Covid

Covid vaccination at KNH

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to her colleagues, part of the Covax mechanism by Gavi, to help fight against Covid-19, at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on March 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

It is clear now that we are in the depths of the third wave of Covid-19 in Kenya. Not a day goes by without the devastating news of the loss of a loved one or someone well known to us. Our social media feeds are awash with “RIP” messages attached to pictures of people we know very well.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.