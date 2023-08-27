‘Nice Lucy’, killer of babies, will never know freedom again

There’s a common expression here, “She looks as if butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth,” meaning the person concerned may seem perfectly nice but something nasty lies beneath.

It’s the perfect description for nurse Lucy Letby – slender, attractive, smiley, blonde (well, dyed blonde), efficient, co-operative, professional – named ‘Nice Lucy’ by one of the doctors who worked with her at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Nurse Letby was employed in the hospital’s neo-natal unit between June 2015 and June 2016, a period when the number of baby deaths spiralled markedly.

Some physicians noted that the deaths invariably coincided with Nurse Letby’s work times, but hospital bosses brushed off the suspicions and the deaths went on. Last week, after a 10-month trial and three weeks of deliberation by a jury, Letby, aged 33, was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more. She injected air into some infants’ veins, poisoned others with insulin and overfed some with milk.

Related British nurse who killed seven babies jailed for life World

At Manchester Crown Court, Mr Justice Goss handed her a whole-life sentence for every baby. A whole-life order is the most severe punishment available in the UK, meaning there is no parole and the serial killer nurse will never be released.

Letby denied the charges and did not appear in court, but the judge spoke as if she was present. “This was a calculated and cynical campaign of child murder,” he said. “You have shown no remorse, there are no mitigating factors.” The offences, he said, represented “malevolence bordering on sadism.”

Arguably the most chilling evidence adduced during the trial was the discovery by police in Letby’s home of a scribbled message, “I am evil. I did this,” and separately the word, “HATE.”

The court fell silent when sentence was pronounced, broken only by soft weeping from the families of some of the murdered children.

One mother said she planned to commit suicide so she could see her murdered daughter in another life and only her prayers stopped her; others said babies who survived were disabled for life.

As horrifying details of the murders emerged, outrage grew at the way hospital administrators tried to silence doctors and delayed calling the police despite months of warnings about Letby.

In fact, the hospital’s top manager ordered complaining doctors to write an apology to Letby, which they did.

Retired consultant pediatrician Dewi Evans called on the administrators to be investigated for corporate manslaughter, charging that they were “grossly negligent” for not acting on the concerns of the doctors.

The government has ordered an independent inquiry into the affair, but said it was not ruling out a statutory inquiry. The second option would be led by a judge and witnesses would be forced to give evidence if required.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said that he would introduce legislation to compel serious offenders to appear in court. The babies’ families denounced Letby as a coward for refusing to appear.

Judge Goss ordered that copies of his sentencing remarks, along with the impact statements made by the victims’ families should be placed in Letby’s cell.





* * *

Far from the horrors of baby-killing have been the exploits of the Lionesses, the name given to the England women’s football team.

Once barred from playing football on any official level, the national women’s team became champions of Europe last year and brought the nation to its feet this year with its exploits in the Women’s World Cup.

Staged in New Zealand and Australia, the games brought in record television numbers as the Lionesses sought to close the 47-year gap to 1966, the year England’s men won the World Cup against Germany.

Having got off to a wobbly start at the other end of the world, the women firmed up their game and progressed to the final against Spain.

Although time differences meant the game took place at 11 o’ clock on a Sunday morning, pubs opened their doors and millions gathered around TV sets in living rooms and outside venues across the country.

Sadly, it all ended in tears, with a goal by Spain’s captain, Olga Carmona, proving enough to seal the win for La Roja. Even King Charles felt the pain. In a message to ladies, he said, “While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated.”





* * *

A farm was visited by a government official searching for illegally grown drugs. “Fine,” said the farmer, “just don’t go into that field over there.”

This irritated the government man. He said, “Do you see this badge, old man? This badge means I can go wherever I want, whenever I want and however I want.”

The farmer nodded politely and returned to work. A few moments later, he heard a scream and looked up to see the terrified government official being chased by a very angry bull.