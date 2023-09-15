‘Never ask anyone’s permission to lead. Just lead!’

This week, Nancy Pelosi – an American politician and former speaker of the United States House of Representatives, announced that she would be seeking re-election to represent her San-Francisco-based district.

At the age of 83, it is clear that Pelosi is far from being done with politics. The announcement came as a surprise to many who thought that she would be retiring from active politics given her long track record of service and of course – based on her age.

Pelosi’s decision to seek re-election at the age of 83 reminds me of the notion that when it comes to leadership, there is really no right age for a woman to become a leader. When a woman is below 40 years, she is considered too young, too inexperienced, too emotional –not mature enough – to lead.

She is given diminishing nicknames like ‘young lady’ or ‘young girl’ and it is worse if she looks younger than her age. When a woman is middle aged – say 40- 60 years – she is considered too old, too distracted with family responsibilities and too outdated to lead.

The case is different for men. Young men below the age of 40 years are touted to be the next big thing, flooded with opportunities and their youthfulness is seen as an asset.

While women above 50 are overlooked and ignored in the workplace, their male counterparts of the same age are at their prime and are sages and captains of their industries.

In many cases, women above 50 are passed over for opportunities because of the ‘looming menopause’ which is perceived to somehow impact a woman’s capacity to lead.

God forbid that a woman above 60 should even think of leading an organisation. By this point, she is considered a relic that should not be seen 10 feet near an office setup.

These are not my musings, rather the depressing findings of a research on gendered ageism conducted by Amy Diehl, Leanne M. Dzubinski and Amber L. Stephenson, published in June 2023 in the Harvard Business Review. “Gendered ageism sits at the intersection of age and gender…where there is “no right age” for professional women” says the article in part.

In the report, older women said that they were ‘deemed unworthy of advancement’ and their voices in the workplace were discounted while many of them felt ‘largely ignored’.

The younger women, besides the pet-names, were often mistaken for students, interns, trainees, assistants, support staff and secretaries. The young women also faced ‘credibility deficit’ where their expertise and experience were continuously doubted and double checked.

I must admit, as a young ambitious professional, reading this study felt as if I was reading the script of my present and future professional life.

While there many remedies for this gendered ageism, the most important thing I picked from this study – and from Pelosi –is for women to take matters into their own hands. It also reminds me of US Vice-President’s Kamala Harris’ advice to women; never ask anyone’s permission to lead. Just lead!