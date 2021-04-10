Make farming attractive to the youth Agriculture

Farmers at a farm in Chala, Taveta. The county government has distributed seeds to farmers to encourage them to grow drought tolerant crops to fight food insecurity in the area. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

The government is in talks to re-introduce 4K agricultural clubs in private and public schools in Kenya. The 4 Ks in the abbreviation stand for Kuungana (uniting), Kufanya (doing), Kusaidia, (helping) Kenya, which means acting together towards a positive agricultural outcome that can be felt nationwide.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.