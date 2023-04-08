Kenya is grappling with economic challenges, not a political crisis

The protests and violence witnessed in the recent past in Kenya may give the impression that Kenya is facing a political crisis. Indeed, some political leaders have even suggested that there is a need for international mediation similar to the Kofi Annan-led mediation that ended the post-2007 election violence.

But there is no political crisis to warrant this international attention. What we are seeing is the articulation of selfish elite and individual interests by leaders from all sides.

We have no political crisis. We have economic challenges that are yet to mutate into a political crisis or run out of control. The economic challenges such as the high cost of living and unemployment among the youth are not new. They have been the most visible challenges confronting almost all households and ordinary citizens in the past 20 years.

This is borne out by evidence, including data from economic surveys. Economic surveys indeed show that unemployment has remained a challenge for many years. Food security or livelihood needs have remained a concern for many ordinary households for many years.

Studies by different institutions, including the respectable Afrobarometer survey, show that in 2003, for instance, Kenyans reported unemployment as the main problem facing the country.

Double-digit inflation

Management of the economy was a distant fourth problem. This was the time when President Mwai Kibaki was shaping the foundation for his leadership. And sure indeed things changed. He managed the economy and generated sufficient revenue for the government to support development programmes with limited support from development partners. For several years in his administration, donor support for the budget was under 10 per cent.

Through efficiencies in the public sector and improved governance, there was growth. With growth, employment opportunities just appeared. Before 2009, unemployment did not feature as a problem. After the post-election violence of 2007, management of the economy became a top problem as reported by many.

Kenya has double-digit inflation at the time – about 12 per cent for a while. This means the concerns about the economy were real.

This order of challenges and problems, as reported by Kenyans themselves, has not changed. The economy, the cost of living, food security and unemployment remain the main issues that many Kenyans are concerned about.

Surveys in the past 15 years reveal a pattern where either concerns about the economy or concerns about unemployment top the list of problems that people want the government to address.

High-level priorities

There is nowhere Kenyans have reported political challenges as a priority problem that requires addressing for the country to move forward. Issues such as corruption appear once in a while, and so do issues of leadership, but not as high-level priorities.

This is not to mean that Kenyans are satisfied with their leaders. They are not. Trust and confidence in political leaders and institutions has been on the decline. In 2003, about 70 per cent had trust in the President. This was President Mwai Kibaki. In 2012, when President Kibaki was about to leave office, only 61 per cent had trust in him.

In 2014, about 72 per cent said they trusted President Uhuru Kenyatta. By end of 2021, Uhuru was the less trusted, compared to Kibaki.

Only 52 per cent said they trusted him. Those who trusted other political leaders were not this many.

Trust in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has never been as high as that of any serving President. But over 50 per cent trust him most of the time.

Trust in Parliament is relatively low compared to trust in religious institutions. Although there is no need for this comparison, it is important to underline that only half or even less have trust in elected leaders and Parliament.

On the whole, Kenyans seem to have less trust in the political elite than is the case with religious leaders, community elders and even the media.

Political elite

The point here is simple. Kenyans do not have much trust in the political elite and elected leaders in particular. But of all the elected leaders, the ones Kenyans show some trust in include the President and the elected governors — with the latter enjoying no more than 50 per cent level of confidence. And because the elite are not trusted much by ordinary citizens, they are often restless, always seeking endorsement or seeking to maintain their support bases. They must be visible between elections or they go into oblivion, especially if they do not win elections.

Elite pacts

For sure, we know that elections produce winners and losers, both at the national and county level.

Those who lose parliamentary elections sometimes go back to the same constituencies to prepare for the next election. How they do it can have destabilising consequences for those who won, especially if the latter do not provide good leadership. But in many instances, the losers disappear only to reappear around election time.

All the same, many losers in parliamentary contests engage in deviant practises of fabricating facts on use of public funds by incumbents, as well as falsifying data on development projects to portray the incumbents as bad leaders. This is the nature of competition at the grassroots. County assembly leadership wrangles are even worse and not worth attention in a discussion.

National elite politics, on the other hand, is in disgrace. Those who lose a presidential election of course have the Supreme Court route to be heard. But as already witnessed, the Supreme Court is not the final arbiter.

The court of public opinion or the streets have become another recourse after settlement by the Supreme Court. The reasons for this may not be apparent to all, unless you have taken keen interest in studying elite pacts in Kenya.

First, the political elite have their strongholds; made up of loyal regional support blocs. The loyalty of these groups must be sustained at all times. Without patronage resources, the losers have nothing to give to these groups.

You must, therefore, create narratives about your loss and seek to demonstrate that the narrative is a true reflection of what contributed to the loss. It does not matter whether your bloc did not turn out in large numbers to vote. It does not matter whether your bloc registered high numbers of voters. It does not matter whether you ran a poor campaign. It does not matter whether those close to you embezzled campaign funds and left the campaign without funds. All you have to do is keep them busy with a narrative.

This is what explains the narratives of stolen elections or rigging of elections.

Of course there is no doubt that elections in the past — and particularly the 2007 presidential election – were recklessly rigged in favour of incumbents. But even with credible knowledge of how the 2007 presidential election was rigged, it is not suppressing to find extremely fabricated stories about it.

We have already seen elements of this fabrication of facts and abuse of science in explaining presidential election trends including in the 2022 election.

A point to emphasize is that all this is done to build a semblance of a crisis in order to embolden the supporting blocs and at the same time prepare for a new elite pact. Indeed, elite pacts in Kenya are in flux. They are continually changing as the losers and winners re-evaluate their interests.

On account of this, we do not have a political crisis. What we have are disagreements among the political elite — they will find consensus in the political water troughs. Some will come in and others will be out.

And there shall be calm.