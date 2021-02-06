New iron curtain in the Horn of Africa deepening refugee crisis

A new iron curtain has descended across the Horn of Africa. This curtain’s ideological rails and hoists are rising ethno-nationalism and militarism exuded by the tragic war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the power politics now derailing democratic elections in Somalia, pushing the country back to the brink of civil war.

Resurgent dictatorships are rolling back democracy and civilian reforms, spawning fragility and complex humanitarian emergencies.

Even before Ethiopia’s war erupted in early November 2020, the Horn had the lion’s share of the world’s forcibly displaced populations. With nearly five million refugees (and over eight million internally displaced persons (IDPs), the Horn hosts about 70 per cent of Africa’s refugees and close to one-fifth of nearly 26 million refugees worldwide.

Five of the 10 largest refugee-generating countries in the world are Eritrea (505,000 or 12 per cent of its population); South Sudan (over 2.3 million refugees and nearly 2 million IDPs); Somalia (905,000 refugees and 2.6 million IDPs); Sudan (nearly 735,000 refugees and 1.1 million foreign refugees; and Ethiopia (more than 1.2 million people displaced by conflict in 2020).

The region also has two of the world’s largest refugee-hosting countries: Uganda (1.2 million) and Sudan (1.1 million).

Prior to the war in Tigray, Ethiopia hosted more than 900,000 refugees, mainly from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea and more than one million of its own IDPs fleeing new ethnic violence, drought and seasonal floods.

What started as Ethiopia’s “law enforcement operation” in Tigray has spawned a ‘full scale’ humanitarian crisis. On February 1, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Flippo Grandi rightly described the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region as “extremely grave”.

The war has killed thousands and displaced more than 1 million people, including more than 60,000 refugees who have crossed the border and fled to Sudan’s Kassala, Gedaref and Al-Qadarif states.

Bureaucratic obstacles

A six-month state of emergency, shutdown of electricity, phones, internet, banking services and erection of roadblocks have created shortages of basic supplies and barriers to delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians.

In early December, Addis Ababa struck a deal with the United Nations to allow unimpeded humanitarian supplies to Tigray.

An estimated 1.8 million people have since been receiving aid from the government and international groups.

However, in its latest report on the humanitarian situation in Tigray, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva blamed “insecurity and bureaucratic obstacles” for “preventing aid workers from providing life-saving assistance to people affected by the conflict”.

The report decried violence against civilians, including killings, abductions, forced returns of refugees and IDPs, and sexual and gender-based violence.

It also revealed increasing hunger and malnutrition, pointing to the dire need for access to water, hygiene, sanitation, health, shelter and protection services in most parts of Tigray. The report estimated more than 4.5 million out of Tigray’s approximately 6.5 million people still need assistance.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) expressed alarm at its own inability to assist nearly 100,000 Eritreans fleeing political persecution and compulsory military service, who were registered in four camps in Tigray (Shimelba, MaiAinim Adi-Harush and Hitsats) when fighting erupted.

Two of those camps, Hitsats and Shimelba, are out of reach of humanitarian assistance. After a four-day tour of the Tigray region, Mr Grandi revealed that as many as 15,000-20,000 Eritrean refugees were unaccounted for.

Humanitarian crisis

US President Joe Biden’s administration has expressed grave concern about the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region.

Washington’s officials have cited “credible reports” of looting and sexual violence in the camps.

Complicating the security situation for refugees is the rising tension on the Ethiopia-Sudan border. Both states have amassed military forces along the disputed border.

Fuelling regional antagonism and suspicion are unsuccessful negotiations around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and associated management of critical Nile waters.

Sudan’s own transition remains fragile. This is likely to tip the scales in favour of military dictators rather than civilian reformers.

Prime Minister Abiy’s move to shift the base of his political support is also reinforcing militarism and authoritarian undertows, forcing thousands to flee for safety.

In Somalia, al-Shabaab is exploiting the electoral impasse to stage attacks, capture territories and make a comeback. On February 4, 2021, the militia attacked and captured the town of Warmahan in the lower Shabelle region from the Somali military.

Recently, it exploded a car bomb at the entrance of Hotel Afrik in Mogadishu, killing five people.

Again, Mogadishu’s move to sever diplomatic ties with Kenya over “meddling in Somalia’s internal affairs” and “violating its sovereignty”, has the potential of shrinking asylum. Notably, Kenya hosts 40 per cent of Somalia’s refugees!

Professor Peter Kagwanja is a former Government Adviser and Chief Executive, Africa Policy Institute.