How Raila Odinga shot himself in the foot

Azimio have shot themselves in the foot by walking away from the presidential debate. There was no justification for not honouring the debate. It’s a crucial part of the political process. Their presence at the debate was a chance to engage with voters directly and explain to them their policies should they form the next government.

To avoid the debate because they disliked one or two of the aspirants was juvenile and lame. Debates are not a walk in the park. They are not weddings either to turn up expecting only good food and music. Agreements and disagreements are part and parcel of any debate. It’s not something unique to Kenya.

It happens across many democracies. That is why and how parliaments are formed. If you expect everyone to agree with you as a politician, you are only affirming your dictatorial streak.

One thing Azimio told Kenyans is that the exercise became more about attacks on personalities than policies. This is not the case. I’m not a United Democratic Alliance sympathiser or of any other party. I believe it’s important for columnists and journalists to remain neutral and let voters make up their minds. However, I agree with UDA challenging the relationship between President Kenyatta and Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga.

Serious allegations

UDA made very serious allegations on two fronts. The first was that of Mr Odinga being a ‘Project’ set up by the current regime. The second is the issue of State capture. Both allegations are of public interest and worth bringing to the debate. The burden was on Azimio and the government to take the opportunity provided by the debate to prove to Kenyans that the allegations made were lies.

Avoiding the debate in order not to answer questions around such serious allegations made against Mr Odinga and the state, proves guilt. Saying ‘no comment’ does not necessarily absolve murderers from the crime and the same goes for any other offence. Silence could be read as being guilty or accessory to the offence. Azimio’s dithering on the issues raised, therefore, speaks volumes of their character much more than that of UDA. Azimio and the state owe us an explanation.

All the Presidential candidates owe it to the voters to turn up to the debate and explain their policies to them. The tension between the candidates in the debate highlights the ignorance of the process itself by those choosing whether to show up or not. The candidates have duty to the voters first not to each other.

Some moderators did not help matters either as they were too much focused on mundane stuff than pressing the candidates on their policies. We wanted to hear the candidates tell us of their plans for us. Some of the questions were too simplistic, to say the least.

Azimio and their supporters have spent a lot of energy gas-lighting UDA team, even on issues where the government and Azimio instigated. Manipulation of food prices was not an issue UDA were part of. By turning the matter on its head and blaming UDA for politicising it when in fact the government, for which Azimio is joined at the hip was behind the manipulation, just shows how much deceit is there in our politics still. Politics does not have to be about lies, violence, bullying and intimidation. It can be honest, respectful, and kind too.

Remedial measures

Putting the focus only between the candidates just shows how little politicians think of the voters. It proves that the disconnect between politicians and voters is still there. Azimio’s refusal to turn up was clearly not made with voters in mind. If they had, the boycott would have been the last thing on their mind. There is a need, therefore, for future candidates to be aware that their duty to come to a political debate is to the voters, not the other aspirants.

It’s a great opportunity given to the candidates to pitch their manifesto and explain their policies and how it would affect the voters; positively hopefully. We heard very little about what the candidates’ plans are for the economy, climate change, healthcare, insecurity, and education.

Issues that are currently of even more importance are drought and food insecurity. It would have been helpful to hear about immediate remedial measures the candidates have effected for the voters. Drought was not on the agenda despite climate change’s role on the phenomenon.

Let future moderators focus on real issues affecting voters and press the politicians on their policies than get fixated on their names or aliases.