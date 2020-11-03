How to cure electoral hitches

The enduring quest for electoral integrity, especially to address the almost always contested presidential poll results, is the motivation for reforms and restructuring at the electoral management body, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is the latest bid for a solution to the issue but, as usual, it targets the people issues rather than the real culprit: The system and procedures.

Even before the BBI report was launched, IEBC was decrying the “unfortunate and ill-founded” attacks against it. The poll agency says the report is unfair as it ignored their “good performance” in 2017 General Election.

The dismissal of 95 per cent of the 301 petitions by the courts vindicates them, IEBC argued in a fierce statement. Why should they be vilified for the presidential election which the courts nullified and did not even bestow any criminal culpability on them, a bitter chairman Wafula Chebukati and his team asked.

They concluded that it could be nothing other than the political class trying to “mob-lynch” them to create room for the much-sought “clean-slate” after every election. Never mind that they came in as the cherished clean slate for the 2017 polls.

All factors considered, there are two critical issues that could yield better solutions if implemented before the next general election, due in 2022.

One is to stagger the elections and have the presidential polls on a separate date. The other is to study the election process to diagnose its strengths and weaknesses, especially how ballot papers were cast in the last election.

Complex elections

Our elections are complex, costly and labourious. The counting, verifying and transmitting of the results of the six ballots cast in a day is an overwhelming task for a returning officer.

Take a simple arithmetic of an election of an MP at a constituency with 200 polling stations contested by nine candidates. This means that there will be 200 tabulated polling station forms each with nine entries of candidates and, therefore, 1,800 tally forms, among other statutory and non-statutory administrative forms, for the returning officer to verify within the short time frame.

Then there are the rest of seats — presidential, senatorial, gubernatorial, woman representative and MCAs — to count, verify, document on the polling station diary and scan and send the electronic copies. The tabulation of results for the MCA post is even more demanding because the ward level attracts more candidates.

The job of a returning officer is complex and arduous. While the practice is to count and tally presidential votes first, pressure from candidates and voters, who are keen on the outcomes of the other positions, cannot be underestimated.

So, however much the officials may wish for a transparent, accountable and verifiable poll, achieving those aspirations is never easy.

But if we cannot hold elections on different dates, then we should have a separate set of officials to conduct the presidential poll and the other positions. This will help to reduce errors caused by the urgency to report results, pressure from party agents, miscounting, exhaustion of presiding officers and even disputes over the validity (or lack of it) of some ballots.

Political consequences

The other ‘systemic’ solution is a survey of the actual ballot papers cast. There is no better time to study these ballots, which are safely kept at IEBC stores. The three-year safeguard period required by law is over and IEBC needs the boxes in which they are kept for the impending referendum and by-elections.

Electoral integrity demands that the ballot counts reported by presiding officers reflect the actual content of the ballots cast. There are no political consequences for a discrepancy between the election day results at a polling station and results verified and transmitted; the election was nullified anyway.

A post-election study improves electoral administration and ensures a continued legitimacy of the commission. It gives IEBC a truly “clean slate” on which to conduct the next election.

This kind of research on ballot papers is common in developed democracies. It is called diagnostic count replication (DCR). The outcome of a DCR study will help to fix the operational aspects of election administration. It will, for example, tell whether any discrepancy systematically favour a given candidate.

It will also also reveal if the magnitude of the discrepancy(ies) increases moving from the presidential count on to later counts when presiding officers may be more exhausted.

We may also want to know if the design of statutory forms and Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (Kiems) facilitate accurate transmission of results.

We should only make changes at IEBC when empirical knowledge has told us what the problem is.

