‘Handshake’ and the anatomy of misunderstood assignment

First off, let us consider the debacle that is Azimio’s Nairobi county politics. The imposition of Polycarp Igathe as the gubernatorial flagbearer seems calculated to undermine him one hand, whilst the shockingly disrespectful, utterly inconsiderate treatment of Hon. Tim Wanyonyi, on the other hand, is all but wilful defiance of the capital’s Azimio faithful.

Under what conditions is such a gratuitously insulting brand of political management deemed strategic?

Routine decision-making in Jubilee and Azimio is so astonishingly irrational it leaves both ardent loyalist and implacable adversary aghast.

To be frank, even the Handshake and BBI fall into this category of decisions.

The principals appeared determined to escape accountability to explain their resolution, even though at the same time they expected their political constituencies to fall in line with them.

Indeed, many suppressed legitimate misgivings, but nevertheless deferred to the principals’ putative superior information and political wisdom.

Many others consulted an intuition that such audacity in the face of assured impossibility could only be genius or insanity at work.

Given that they were reckoning with Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga; therefore, notwithstanding the want of proof of genius, they gamely mustered the loyalty to go along.

This is not to understate the environment of ubiquitous menace and harrowing dread that impelled many a vulnerable potentate to cleave with quivering desperation to the cryptic political agenda that emanated from this handshake.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Ethics and anti-Corruption Commission and the Kenya Revenue Authority became immensely visible mediators, savagely hounding un-aligned politicians and businessmen in ways that secured the emphatic alignment of their timorous counterparts.

BBI commanded loyalty of a desperate, craven nature, distinct from the confidence and conviction that usually characterises autonomous subscribers.

Platform of BBI politics

The frantic expressions of support elicited suspicion across a country now accustomed to informed engagement and persuasion as the only means of securing political consent.

Even without judicial assistance, the BBI would have perished at the hands of revolted voters.

Azimio is the campaign platform of BBI politics.

In turn, the BBI was the political packaging of the Handshake.

For its part, the Handshake was a resolution, between two politicians, to subordinate national institutions – including the Constitution and democracy itself – to their will.

As pointed out before, the political philosophy of the Handshake is connected to an understanding of the Kenyan state as the prevailing equilibrium between forces exerted by counterpoised political patrimonies aligned with Kenyatta and Odinga respectively. Politics and governance, therefore, are the continuous negotiation of this equilibrium by arbitrating its constitutive patrimonial claims.

Kenyatta’s and Odinga’s familial constituencies are projected to be supra-constitutional national institutions.

Accordingly, the conjunction of Kenyatta’s and Odinga’s personal wills constitutes the public interest.

In the Handshake era, the boundary between the public and the private effectively collapsed; the big men are exempt from such obstructive distinctions.

It also explains the anomalous, dissonant and arbitrary way that Kenyatta and Odinga express cardinal public values, including integrity and anti-corruption.

If their will is accepted to be Kenya’s governing principle, the good is defined by their permission and aligned with their will.

Thieves and the corrupt are terms that refer to actors possessed of an effrontery to act against their will or without their permission.

Monumental political gamble

This is the paradigm by which the DCI, the EACC and the KRA have been operationally constrained.

Covid billionaires may look forward to a life of freedom and privilege as long as they align with Kenyatta and Odinga.

Kenyatta has been fluent and imperious in propagating the implications of the Handshake for our state and its institutions. He has ruled standard democracy as inappropriate, and prescribed elite consensus instead. He is clear that ‘the peace that we are enjoying’ is only possible because of their magnanimous, selfless and patriotic Handshake.

For this reason, Kenyatta boasts that under the Handshake, he has accomplished more than all previous Kenyan presidents combined.

Without the Handshake, Kenyatta implies that Kenya would resemble the Hobbesian state of nature, and life would be “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short”.

To Kenyatta and Odinga, the conjunction of their wills is a necessary and sufficient condition for national stability and viable statehood.

The assignment, therefore, is to privilege them and their aspirations.

But if Kenyatta and Odinga constitute Kenya’s principal instability variables – at least potentially – surely the assignment, properly understood, would be to mitigate a propensity for conflict by diluting their power and enhancing the capacity of national institutions to guarantee democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law and national stability.

The assignment would necessarily entail the retirement of Kenyatta and Odinga from the public sphere, until such a time as they can actualise their patrimonies the way 50 million Kenyans do: under the prevailing constitutional framework.

The Handshake, BBI and Azimio constitute a monumental political gamble.

They are also the anatomy of a misunderstood assignment.