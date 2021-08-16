Guarantee Dennis Itumbi his security

There is no doubt that Dr Fred Matiang’i is one of the most powerful men in the country.

His position as Cabinet Secretary for the Interior and Coordination of National Government gives him direct authority over all the key security and administrative organs, including the police and other agencies, the system of regional and country commissioners, Immigration, border control and almost every other strategic docket.

Add to that his appointment in 2019 to chair the National Development Implementation and Coordination Committee of the Cabinet and you essentially have a Cabinet Secretary to whom all other colleagues report. He has been described as a ‘Super CS’ but could also be likened to a de facto Prime Minister.

To be given such onerous responsibilities obviously means he enjoys the complete trust and confidence of President Kenyatta.

It is, therefore, a bit strange that a person entrusted with such awesome powers is reduced to mud-wrestling with the likes of social media political strategist Dennis Itumbi.

Insecure president

A little background is in order. Dr Matiang’i exercises powers and functions that an insecure president would be wary of ceding.

In the process, Deputy President William Ruto, who previously oversaw much of the development coordination now under Dr Matiang’i, has been reduced to irrelevance in government.

The DP has been the principal victim of President Kenyatta’s dalliance with Opposition leader Raila Odinga that aims at locking him out of the presidential succession race come 2022.

Stripping him of all power and responsibility is, therefore, just one of the moves aimed at containing and defanging the DP, leaving him with a high title, big office, motorcade and all the bells and whistles but no job or responsibility to speak of.

Seen in that light, Dr Matiang’i is just a cog in the wheel rather than a principal actor behind the DP’s effective demotion.

The Interior CS is, however, mystified that DP Ruto is directing so much invective in his direction. In private conversations, Dr Matiang’i expresses fury and outrage that the DP blames him for all his tribulations yet he is but a mere functionary.

Cross the line

Attacks against Dr Matiang’i have escalated in the wake of the controversial barring of the DP from flying to Uganda and the subsequent arrest and expulsion of his Turkish travelling companion Harun Aydin, who was variously accused of money laundering, terrorist financing and entering Kenya illegally.

The DP’s minions, notably Itumbi and Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, have launched vicious attacks against Dr Matiang’i that clearly cross the line in language and tone. The two directly blame the CS for the latest humiliation meted out on their boss, but seem to conveniently ignore the fact he cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be the principal player in the saga.

Beyond the regular social media posts, the controversial Itumbi, who describes himself as spokesman of DP Ruto’s ‘Hustler Nation’ political movement, penned a letter insulting Dr Matiang’i in the most extreme terms and levelling all manner of unproven allegations against him.

The August 13 letter was in response to a ‘cease and desist’ letter from Dr Matiang’i two days earlier in regard to a running Twitter tirade.

But if Dr Matiang’i thought a letter from his lawyer threatening to sue for defamation would silence Itumbi, he must have been left shocked by the reply. It added insult to injury by repeating in most crude and vile terms the insults and contentious accusations.

Attempt on his life

The same night, Itumbi claimed there had been an attempt on his life. He reported to police that a strange car had tried to block his but he hit it and sped off, hearing gunshots as he made his escape.

His claim presented a dangerous escalation, which must be investigated fully and those responsible brought to book. But that depends on how much of the account is true. It all sounds too pat, as if designed to point fingers in a certain direction.

Itumbi is a very clever and pleasant fellow, even if he does have a penchant for politics that has little regard for truth and common decency.

One big problem is that, when one has a well-earned notoriety for vicious propaganda and serial accusations that on close examination hold no water, reports grounded on genuine fears might not be taken seriously.