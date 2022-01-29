‘Earthquake’ hits OKA, ANC and Ford-K

Musalia Mudavadi

From Left: Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula, Deputy President William Ruto, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Jibebe Party leader William Kabogo at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022 during ANC's National Delegates Conference.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

The magnitude of an earthquake is measured by something called the Richter scale.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.