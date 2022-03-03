‘Decision 2022’ headlines that set fire to the imagination of readers

When Kwanza MP George Kapten died just over two years ago, some newspapers were quick to run headlines claiming he was murdered. A reader, James Ndirangu, reminded me of this incident, which underlines the importance of accurate headlines.

“Whilst the other papers emblazoned the headline ‘MP dead’ on nearly half of their front pages, the Daily Nation had a heading which read, ‘MP George Kapten dies of heart attack’,” he said. “That day, I saluted the Nation because, in a headline, it gave me the whole story. Those who wanted to learn a little bit more could then proceed to read further.”

That practically sums up the purpose of a headline: To accurately tell the reader what the story is about and attract him to read the story. However, in writing a headline, there is always the temptation to spice it up. In the process, the headline writer can create nuances that aren’t supported by the story.

As author Maria Konnikova states, it’s not always easy to be both interesting and accurate. Last week’s ‘Decision 2022’ headlines fall within this consideration. They are captivating, snappy and suggestive. Most of them attempt to frame the election stories.

Well-crafted headline

The seven headlines give credence to the legendary saying attributed to a newspaper owner who, when asked why his newspaper did not publish editorials, said: “Who needs editorials? I have headlines.” Studies have shown that a well-crafted headline can influence what a reader thinks about the story.

It’s not possible to comment on all of the seven headlines in this limited space to illustrate the point. I will comment on the first and last in the week and two of the others in between. Monday’s “Why is he still in office?” is the most nuanced. But it could also have been written without the question mark to read: “Why he is still in office”.

The standfirst`— the brief introductory summary appearing immediately after the headline — shows why that version was not selected. Mr Ruto, it says, has gone “rogue” and fights his own government. “So why does William Samoei Ruto continue drawing a salary? What are the moral, logical explanations of his stay in office?” However, the story tells why he refuses to resign.

Wednesday’s is “A lameduck king?” One of the dictionary definitions of lame duck — and the one intended in this headline — is somebody or something that is weak or falls behind in ability or achievement. The headline could also have been written without the question mark, giving it a different effect.

Interesting and accurate

The story content can support such a headline. The word “president” could also have been used instead of “king” (And is the word form “lameduck” correct, as one word? Reader Mungai Githuku rightly says the form in common use is “lame duck”, or “lame-duck” when used as an adjective). While I’ve no doubt there are lame-duck headlines, I’m not so sure there are lame-duck kings in Kenya.

Friday’s “Prophet or Project?” is a yes-or-no question. The reader expects a “Yes” or “No” answer. In the standfirst, the writer says Raila Odinga is a “rebel with a cause” who has been transformed, which is “shocking, if not outrageous”. This is the mindset the reader takes to the reading of the story.

The week ended with “Azimio thunder” in the Sunday Nation. In the kicker on top of it, “After Mudavadi ‘earthquake’, Nairobi feels the rumble of a grand political union”, ‘earthquake’ is placed between quotation marks. But ‘thunder’ is not. The headline writer uses the word thunder to describe the forces coalescing around the Kenyatta-Odinga movement. The god of thunder has struck. Readers must feel the thunder, why it’s loud and crashing. It isn’t just any thunder that frightens children and dogs; it’s something more powerful, which steals Mudavadi’s thunder.

The ‘Decision 2022’ headline writer(s) must be commended for writing such interesting headlines. But then, it’s not always easy to be both interesting and accurate.