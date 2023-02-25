Catastrophes keep coming, but we never seem to learn

Keeping up with the news can be a depressing business.

Last week, for instance, I watched a BBC TV undercover investigation of sex abuse on Kenya tea farms, something, it seems, that has been going on for years.

That was the day before the leaders of superpowers America and Russia went head to head over the Ukraine, marking one awful year since Mr Putin’s invasion.

Then came 50 scary, on-screen seconds from somebody’s mobile phone showing cars rocking and bouncing as another earthquake hit Turkey, adding three more deaths to the 45,000 already estimated there and in Syria.

As a former foreign correspondent, I can reflect on analogous situations during my years in the field and wonder if things will ever change.

True, the earthquake was a natural phenomenon, but how many construction corners were cut, how many buildings were erected shoddily, vulnerable to tremors and a threat to residents?

Hundreds died

I couldn’t help recalling 1970 when I reported on an earthquake in Turkey, in the area of Gediz. Though much less serious than the latest catastrophe, many hundreds of people died, mostly in the rural areas.

There, the roofs of small houses usually were formed of a couple of feet of packed earth.

When the houses collapsed, occupants were suffocated under this cascade of soil and small stones.

One incident stays with me in particular.

Rescuers were digging into a mound of soil and dirt from which, grotesquely, a human hand was protruding.

The victim was obviously dead but dignity demanded his or her quick retrieval.

It was at that point that a sound like an express train roared over us – a secondary tremor that turned our group into helpless marionettes.

I remember grabbing for a tree branch but being flung several yards beyond.

The fact is there is no defence against an earthquake. They say you should stand in a doorway. We couldn’t even stand.

Returning to the rescue site was the saddest moment of that wretched day.

The tremor had moved the earth so that the hand was covered up once again.

If only those people’s houses had been given proper roofs, how many lives might have been saved? Now here we are, half a century later, and still we haven’t learned.

* * *

A record numbers of crimes are being recorded in the UK by children aged under 10, therefore too young to be prosecuted.

Offences include burglary, arson, shoplifting, assisting adult criminals, even sex offences.

Lawyer Laurence Lee said, “Kids under ten, knowing they can’t be prosecuted, are doing the dirty work for drug dealers and other criminals. It’s a sad reflection on society.”

London’s Metropolitan Police logged 55 reports of sex offences by under-tens in 2021 and Greater Manchester Police investigated 43 cases of child pornography.

A government statistic last month stated that one child in 10 has viewed pornography by the age of nine.

The age of criminal responsibility was lowered from 14 to 10 in 1968. But the campaign group Just for Kids Law says lowering it further would do little to stop children being exploited.

“The answer is to ensure that vulnerable children receive the support they need, which addresses the root causes of their behaviour,” said the charity’s boss, Louise King.

* * *

Lee Anderson is an MP and the new deputy chairman of the ruling Conservative party and all I can say is I’m glad he’s not my MP.

Mr Anderson declared last week that charity workers in France assisting refugees trying to reach Britain “are as bad as people smugglers”.

When there were complaints about rising prices recently, he questioned whether people knew how to cook and said a meal could be knocked up for 30 pence!

A former councillor for the Labour party, Anderson was once asked what should be done about nuisance council tenants.

His solution: “Evict them into tents in a field to pick vegetables.”

You might not be surprised that Mr Anderson also wants to bring back hanging.

* * *

An elderly man boasted to a group of teenagers about his fitness. “I can do 50 push-ups, 50 sit-ups and I walk five miles every day.”

How come, they asked? “Because I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t stay up late and I don’t chase after women. And tomorrow I will celebrate my 85th birthday!”

“Oh, really,” said one of the teenagers. “How?”

* * *

Finding it increasingly difficult to communicate with his wife, a husband assumed she was losing her hearing, so decided on a discreet test.

Standing at the kitchen door with his wife at the stove, he asked, “What’s for lunch, dear?”

Silence.

Approaching further, he repeated the question. Same result.

Then going up to his wife’s shoulder he asked again, “What’s for lunch, dear?”