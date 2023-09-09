‘Carbon sinks’ likely to sink the African dream

The historic Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi from September 4 to 6 agreed on a pathway to the continent’s modernisation driven by renewable energy.

True, no nation has ever gone to war on account of sunlight or wind, but it is also a fact that no known nation has industrialised on green energy.

The idea of Africa becoming the global powerhouse purely on solar, wind and geothermal energy is a giant leap of faith.

The continent must reset and reconcile Agenda 2063 – Africa’s development blueprint – to the radical vision of clean energy-powered economic transformation proposed by the Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change.

While Africa’s transition to clean energy cannot be reversed, a deeper introspective debate is urgently needed on how to sustainably fund the continent’s new radical and ambitious energy transition, and on how fast or slow this shift should be.

Noticeably, President William Ruto drove himself to the venue of the Africa Climate Summit in a small electric car.

His message to some 30,000 delegates from across Africa and beyond who converged on Nairobi to explore solutions to climate change was crystal clear: In the 21st century, clean energy and industrialisation must be thought of as Siamese twins.

Undoubtedly, Africa – and the world at large – must make the fundamental shift from fossil-based energy resources– the biggest cause of climate change – to renewable energy as its future path to industrialisation and sustainable development.

The issue is the pace: how fast or slow the shift should be.

Africa’s grievances on climate change are legitimate. The continent emits only four per cent of the world’s greenhouse gases but bears the full brunt brought about by long-term shifts in temperature and weather patterns.

Literally, Africa’s 1.46 billion people are paying for the sins of the developed world, which has contributed to 79 per cent of historical carbon emissions.

My hunch – and grievance –is that the Nairobi climate dialogue was more international than African.

While calm, the debate was tough. Decarbonisation of growth in Africa, albeit unstoppable, is a double-edged sword.

Beyond the obvious diplomatic niceties and camaraderie, Africa’s climate debate was vexed, revealing a sharp divide on the energy path and speed into future.

At the one extreme are those who want the continent to bypass the fossils-based growth and transition directly to green energy.

Tapping into its estimated 40 per cent share of the world’s renewable energy resources, Africa has the potential to bypass the fossil energy stage and move directly to green development.

To make this transition, Africa must increase its renewable energy capacity from the current 56GW to at least 300GW by 2030.

Kenya is the poster child of success in renewable energy. At 91 per cent of renewable energy, Nairobi’s ambition is to achieve 100 per cent by 2030 and to fuel the green industries of the future by 2040.

At the other extreme, African countries with massive deposits of oil and gas are ill at ease with the idea of total and immediate decarbonisation of growth.

Instead, they want to exploit their newly discovered fossil resources to finance development.

Africa is only producing four per cent of the world’s oil. But it is being told that it cannot use its massive oil and gas resources to fund growth.

Countries like Mauritania, Mozambique, Tanzania and Uganda have just discovered massive reserves of crude oil and natural gas.

More than 70 crude oil and natural gas partnership projects with global oil companies have been underway in Sub-Saharan alone since 2019.

In May 2013, Africa adopted Agenda 2063 as its development blueprint for the half-century between 2013 and 2063.

Fitting this masterplan into the model of completely decarbonising growth proposed by the Nairobi Climate Summit is like a square peg in a round hole.

At present, delivering on Agenda 2063 would result in the release of about 297 million tonnes more carbon into the atmosphere by 2043 than the current trajectory of development, according to the Pretoria-based Institute of Security Studies.

As Africa’s growth accelerates, it is expected to contribute between nine to 12 per cent to global carbon emissions by 2043, and close to 30 per cent by 2063.

Based on this, Africa is projected to be a larger emitter than the 27 European Union countries by 2056! This will most likely spike global temperatures to the danger zone of 1.5 degrees.

The Nairobi Declaration should have honed in on finding realistic solutions to Agenda 2063’s carbon path to growth.

Instead, it courted a model that allows the developed world to continue polluting the planet as long as they can buy carbon credits from non-polluters in the developing world.

The summit called for phasing out coal, and abolishing of fossil fuel subsidies.

In the ensuing climate-based international division of labour, Africa becomes “the world’s green hub” while developed countries continue to pollute their way into the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

This is what protesters from across the continent who poured into the streets of Nairobi rightly decried as “climate neo-colonialism”.

Transforming Africa into “the world’s green hub” is a tantalising idea. But the real elephant in the room is how the continent will pay for its green growth. Africa will require an estimated cost of $600 billion to produce 300GW by 2030.

Kenya alone needs $62 billion to implement its plan to reduce national emissions.

Heavily indebted, Africa cannot secure the scale of financing needed to unlock its green growth.

Africa is back to the begging bowl, counting on wealthy countries mainly in the West to finance its ambitious green growth agenda.

Based on past experience, rich nations are unlikely to honour pledges to provide $100 billion in annual climate finance agreed during the Copenhagen conference.

Only $60 billion or two per cent of $3trillion renewable energy investments in the last decade have come to Africa.

Africa hinges its bets on the carbon markets – a trading system in which carbon credits are bought and sold to compensate for greenhouse gas emissions.

It would be imprudent to imagine that Africa will industrialise and become the global powerhouse of the future with carbon credits. It is the moral equivalent of selling blood to fund food security. Simply put, an energy paradigm that seeks to fund “the African Renaissance” by carbon sinks will inexorably sink the African dream.