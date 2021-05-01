Bring all Tigray civil war parties to the negotiating table for a peaceful Horn

Women mourn victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean soldiers in the village of Dengolat, North of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

Dictatorship and democracy are as old as the hills. Despite the defeat of Fascism in 1945 and the fall of Soviet Communism in 1989, countries have swung, like a roller coaster, between democracy and dictatorship. What is certainly new is eclipsing of democracy by authoritarianism in the 21st century.

