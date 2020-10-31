Bomas was political theatre as BBI launch marks start of 2022 contest

Six things stand out from last week's launch of the final report of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Nairobi. One, the booing of Deputy President William Ruto. Heckling is intrusive, interruptive and abusive. It is, however, doubly instructive if done at a presidential function.

Heckling has purchase in Kenya's politics and it carried significant symbolic currency at Bomas of Kenya. This is a racing certainty: the ground has shifted under the DP's feet in no insignificant way, and the portent is ominous.

The jeering is proof that the two-and-a-half-year-long and wall-to-wall public vilification of the DP as thief-in-chief, albeit without due process, has been successful. It has found acceptance with a politically partisan public. For this group, BBI is gospel and, right now, BBI is a political juggernaut.

That, again, spells trouble for a DP desirous of succeeding his boss. It says when the second in command is the subject of public ridicule, the hecklers were confident their actions would not be condemned by the two people driving the political process right now.

Politically distanced

Two, that is President Kenyatta and his foe-turned-fan, unelected powerhouse Raila Odinga. That the two lit into Dr Ruto showed that the DP has been successfully politically distanced. Were he in the good books of the President, nobody would have dared heckle him.

Put another way, in normal circumstances a national event convened to drum up support for a drive to unite Kenyans cannot have been the launch pad for attacks on the Deputy President or between the DP, on one hand, and the President and Mr Odinga, on the other.

What happened at Bomas points to a divided government led by previous avid allies turned rabid foes. Four, why? Look at what the President and Mr Odinga said about Dr Ruto.

The President accused Dr Ruto of betraying the relay team that is the government: He took the baton but ran in the opposite direction. Many laughed at the incongruity of the DP's race, but the President meant it for a hammer blow at his estranged DP.

Mr Odinga accused the DP of dividing Kenyans by setting the poor against the rich. He was referencing the DP's portrayal of himself as the peasant's-son-come-good whose ambition to be president of Kenya was being derailed by a triad whose parents were rich.

These are President Kenyatta, Mr Odinga and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi. Nothing gets under the skin of President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga more than their characterisation by the DP's corner as the aristocrats born with a silver spoon in their mouth.

The irony is that in 2007 Mr Odinga accused President Kibaki of plotting to hand over power to Mr Kenyatta who would then hand it over to the younger Moi. The implication was clear: creation and perpetuation of dynasties. Now the boot is on the other foot, much to Mr Odinga's discomfiture.

Politics of mobilisation

Five, here comes the hypocrisy. President Kenyatta conceded at Bomas that it is the politics of mobilisation, anchored in ethnicity, that's the bane of Kenya's electoral violence. It is, of course, politicians who divide to rule and who exploit tribal affiliations and differences to advantage themselves.

As Mr Odinga torched Dr Ruto for dividing Kenyans between rich and poor, he did not chastise himself for his infamous, but impactful, 41 versus one, or all-against-the-Kikuyu, poll platform of 2007. And President Kenyatta may not have remembered he asked Mr Odinga to take political responsibility for the post-poll violence for not restraining his supporters.

Again President Kenyatta, Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto at Bomas or prior to the BBI launch did not express regret, let alone apologise for, exploiting the 2007/8 election violence, and especially the resultant crimes against humanity charges at The Hague, for political gain in 2013 and 2017.

Six, what transpired at Bomas, therefore, was political theatre by the selfsame players cast in a new play titled BBI with Reggae of Unity as the deceptive sub title.

The launch of the BBI report was the on-your-marks call for the 2022 General Election. Ready will come with the campaign for the referendum next year. This will feed into Go — the General Election in 2022.

