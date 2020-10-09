Let us all face the bitter truths about motherhood

Motherhood is hard. It is a bittersweet experience that comes with mental baggage — which most mothers would not willingly admit, given the shame and stigma that doing so carries.

The hard truth is that sometimes what’s expected to come to a woman naturally feels like the most unnatural and difficult experience on earth. And, as nauseating or devastating as the thought could be, some mothers are unqualified for the job.

Such is the conversation blogger Wanja Kavengi recently sparked on Facebook when she wrote on her page the struggles of not loving her nine-year-old son and being tired of hurting him. And, in a follow-up post, she lamented about how much negativity her motherhood challenges had elicited.

Perhaps those of us who cringed at her emotionally raw post did so because we’re wired to believe that to be a woman is to be a mother.

And that’s why those who don’t fit into this mould — like the women battling infertility, postpartum depression and those for whom childlessness is a choice, or who opt for adoption — are often stigmatised.

Right from childhood, women are engineered to believe that their bodies are vessels for bringing forth children. Parents of little girls smile indulgently as their children play mums with their dolls.

Joys of Motherhood

They might even say: “Toto, you will make such a good mother one day.” An innocent remark that gets drilled into little girls’ heads, so much so that they are bound to believe something is terribly wrong with them if they can’t bear children, can’t deal with the challenges of motherhood or choose not to be mothers.

This is what Buchi Emecheta must have been referring to in The Joys of Motherhood when she unflinchingly wrote about the “necessity for a woman to be fertile, and above all to give birth to sons,” laying bare how much a woman’s worth is measured by her ability to conceive.

The fiery Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo knows this pain too well, having dealt with public ridicule during her political campaigns because of being childless. This prompted her to re-introduce the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill 2016, which seeks to help people unable to give birth through natural ways.

But there are many women who suffer in silence. Some are painfully going through the motions of parenting while broken, afraid to speak for fear of being judged and silenced.

Some are crying themselves to sleep as they battle the stigma of infertility. Some have grown weary of explaining to strangers why they don’t want children of their own. Some just want to adopt children and not be considered lesser mothers than the biological ones.

Let’s normalise talking about both the joy and pain of motherhood. It’s only in doing so that we can release women from the yoke of silence and stigma. Ms Kavengi’s post is the perfect invitation to start doing so.