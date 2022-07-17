‘Big 2’ offer very little to Kenyans

Kenya is staring at a rock and a hard place in the August 9 General Election. There are four presidential candidates with the contenders from Azimio la Umoja (ODM and its allies) and Kenya Kwanza (UDA and others) considered the front runners.

Azimio is represented by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto for UDA.

Of all the manifestos, the Azimio and UDA ones sound repetitive. They are just regurgitating the lies they have told over the decades. Voters must now learn that, for politicians, tomorrow never comes. They will talk of doing this and that tomorrow, knowing very well that it’s just another day to make empty promises.

The Azimio and UDA principals have, perhaps, been in the government the longest. They are witness to plunder of government resources and either aided and abetted corruption in some cases or remained silent in the face of impunity. If they failed to fight corruption and impunity yesterday, they can’t be expected to do so today or tomorrow. It’s all just hogwash! Plunder will be business as usual, whoever wins the next elections.

The issue of politicians using false academic papers to gain clearance to vie is rife. There have been allegations made on the academic certificates held by the UDA and Azimio presidential candidates. Neither of them has come out to clear the air on the issue. It is, therefore, not surprising for junior party members with supposedly fake papers to feel so emboldened as to not only apply to vie but also demand to be cleared by IEBC.

‘State capture’ has become part of our vocabulary too. Whether it’s to benefit some individuals financially or, as we have seen recently, bend the rules to allow crooks to vie despite being impeached for abuse of office and corruption, it’s still state capture.

For instance, the judgment that allowed a candidate to be added to the ballot paper came within 24 hours of having rubbed shoulders with Azimio principals, who, through conduct, have become part of the state by virtue of a mere “handshake” between Mr Raila Odinga and President Kenyatta.

The court’s ruling defies logic and seems remotely engineered. If court decisions are made at party headquarters or elsewhere, then what is the point of having the courts? The reason for an independent arbiter, such as the courts, is to ensure that the rule of law is upheld, and impunity and corruption can be fought in the corridors of justice.

Questionable character

Azimio have shown their hand in supporting the clearance of such candidates and there is, clearly, more impunity to be expected from their camp, if elected. These are individuals with a questionable character that should have been shunned if the parties were, indeed, serious about creating a better Kenya.

Azimio and UDA should also have led by example by denying their support to 241 individuals deemed by the anti-graft agency EACC as unfit to vie. Political parties are the cradle of integrity. It starts and ends with them. They can’t talk of wishing to build a better country and at the same time giving succour to individuals who have been declared unfit to hold public office. They can’t be better leaders by giving Chapter Six of the Constitution, on integrity, lip service. It’s disingenuous.

My county Mombasa, for instance, has suffered economic and social upheavals, the likes of which had not been witnessed before. Youth unemployment is one of the highest in the country. The coastal resort and port city is teetering from drug problems among the youth and slowly becoming the hub and transit for narcotics.

Insecurity has gone through the roof. Tourism is pretty much on its knees, although some of the problems could be attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. However, Mombasa has been in decline due to poor leadership and bad policies before these.

The grim situation in Mombasa cannot be solved by supporting a previously impeached politician to be its next governor. He is bound to chase away the few tourists left and, with it, desperately needed investment. No political party with integrity would have approved such a candidate.

A man with a tattered reputation cannot be expected to salvage a ravaged city. It speaks volumes of Azimio’s character. That they stand with corrupt and unfit individuals rather than honest and law-abiding citizens.

As for the UDA principal, we know where the promises of stadiums, anti-corruption war and laptops for schools ended—in a pipe dream. The school laptops are allegedly now being sold in the streets of Uganda. If he allowed for corruption within schools and government to continue unabated, it does not bode well for Kenya to buy the same narrative from UDA of fighting corruption tomorrow. It won’t happen. For tomorrow never comes!

Kenyans must remember they are voting for their rights, not corrupt individuals.