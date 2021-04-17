As work in Covid times relocates, a world of hybrid jobs is loading

Zoom meeting

A man attends a Zoom meeting at home. Shutterstock 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

 One thing that this pandemic has done for us is that it has dispersed work. What used to be done together in one place is now being done all over the place: in homes, in cafes, in far-off locales. Except for those most acutely affected, the work, by and large, has not stopped. It’s just relocated.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.