All political parties should prioritise children’s rights in their manifestos

children's rights

Many children have been robbed of their childhood through acts of omission and commission and downright neglect by the society.

Photo credit: Shuterstock

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

Last Thursday, I participated in what has to be my most distressing virtual event so far. I was not alone in getting distraught by the minute, as each speaker unpacked disturbing statistics. They included a doctor, a clinical psychologist and a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) recovery respondent.

In the headlines

