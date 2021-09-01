All political parties should prioritise children’s rights in their manifestos

Last Thursday, I participated in what has to be my most distressing virtual event so far. I was not alone in getting distraught by the minute, as each speaker unpacked disturbing statistics. They included a doctor, a clinical psychologist and a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) recovery respondent.

It was at the launch of an initiative dubbed ‘The Stop Incest Campaign’, led by the Protecting Life Movement Trust, an organisation whose focus is educating the society on the sanctity of life.

During the discussions, which focused on incest against children, it was clear that the numbers, sadly, keep rising, especially since Covid-19 struck in March 2020 resulting in constant lockdowns and related measures, that included school closures aimed at minimising spread of the deadly pandemic.

From the Nairobi West Hospital’s Gender Violence Recovery Centre, the numbers of children defiled by close relatives between April 2020 and April 2021 should prick our collective conscience. We listened with consternation as Mary Kanja, a first respondent at the GVRC, broke down the numbers.

From the 2, 195 sexually abused children attended to at the hospital during that period, 950 were defiled by family members and other relatives. Of these, 900 were girls and 50 boys who were sodomised.

Manual labour

Equally unnerving and daunting, is the data on incest against children available from the police and as reported by the Gender Based Violence helpline 1195 operated by Healthcare Assistance Kenya (HAK). From these reports, the main abusers were biological and step-fathers, uncles, brothers and even grandfathers who prey on vulnerable girls and boys.

Unfortunately, indications are that most of these perpetrators generally get away with the criminality as the family unites to hide the crime under the facade of retrogressive traditions, leaving the abused child traumatised.

As such, the cycle of abuse continues. Just a day after the launch of the ‘stop incest campaign’, a chilling case was reported by the Daily Nation, from a Meru court, of a man, accused of sexually assaulting his two-year-old daughter and threatening the child’s mother with a gun for raising the alarm.

These cases are rife in Kenya, which calls for more attention and seriousness in enforcing the laws and international agreements on the rights of children. Most prominent of this is the international agreement on childhood-the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child – the most extensively endorsed human rights treaty.

In the country though, there are too many children who have been robbed of their childhood through acts of omission and commission and downright neglect by the society. For instance, the manual labour sector, including domestic work, is full of minors from disadvantaged backgrounds who should be in school.

Regressive practices such as the Female Genital Mutilation, child marriages and teenage pregnancy remain a stubborn problem that continue to rob girls of their childhood as evidenced in latest reports by government agencies documenting hundreds who have dropped out of school as a result of the above related problems.

Hawking in the streets

In addition, one does not need to go far to spot a case of abuse against a child. In the streets of Nairobi and most urban cities, the sight of unaccompanied children hawking all manner of stuff including sweets, peanuts — even around pubs — and begging is a common sight and more like the norm.

These minors, including those who sleep in the streets with their families, are clearly prone to abuse and other dangers. But the relevant leadership – including mandarins and the duplicitous types who loudly pay lip service to the children’s rights, welfare and plight at targeted forums look the other way.

With the General Election around the corner, it is time to demand commitment from the political elite and aspirants from the highest seat to the lowest at the grassroots. Political parties must prioritise children’s rights in their manifestos.