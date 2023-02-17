A rare peek into Nairobi city’s cabbienomics

A mid-week taxi ride turned into an economics debate. At a busy intersection, we were held back as police ushered a convoy of government vehicles racing past in the opposite direction. A bit irritated, the cabbie wondered out loud: “Can we pray our way out of the current problems?” The convoy was coming from a prayer session, he explained. Fine, God is all-powerful, he said, but does He not help those who help themselves?

“Economists and politicians preach the gospel of this earth,” I offered, keen to avoid discussing religion. “Isn’t the high cost of living linked to the massive debt? Are we not suffering because as a country we borrowed too much?” he asked.

“It is an oft-repeated but false claim,” I countered.

The high costs of food and petrol are the result of drought and war in Ukraine respectively, I ventured. We have had drought conditions since 2020 in large parts of the country, and we import wheat from Ukraine, I said as he turned to look at me.

Traffic had started moving, so our conversation turned to which route to use. Afraid we would encounter more traffic ahead, we decided to take the Nairobi expressway at Haile Selassie headed south.

Why are we paying toll given all the billions that were borrowed? We were now in a roaring debate. But the expressway was not built on government borrowing, I countered. Yes, the toll is to pay for the road, but not because the country borrowed money, but because it is a concession. The company that built it pays itself from the toll payments.

Toll fees

Really? Can the toll fees cover the billions that were borrowed, he posed. Not borrowed, and yes, I emphasized. Ten million trips have already been registered. Even at Sh200 per trip, that is Sh2 billion in a year or so. The concession firm will operate and maintain the road for 30 years and then hand it over.

At Nyamakima, he said, all the things on sale are imported from China. How come we are not producing them here in Kenya?

We should be producing them here, I agreed, but they are probably being imported because they are cheaper. And you cannot say the Chinese goods are cheaper because Kenya overborrowed, I said as we both broke out in laughter.

There are probably cheaper because of the high cost of power and expensive credit in Kenya.

“Take this vehicle,” he said. “It is on loan, and I feel the pinch. But I remind myself that after it is paid off, I will still have a useful asset. Government should be borrowing to build factories, not roads!”

“Government is bad at business. It should borrow for the roads because the individual cannot, and the individual should borrow to build the factory,” I said, half-heartedly, for inwardly, I doubted my own assertion. Which factory can be successful while paying 18 per cent interest on debt and Sh18 per unit of power?

“Roads are good, but if we cannot produce locally, then the good road and railway will only facilitate imports!” he said with a tinge of frustration.